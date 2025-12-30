Empirical Health Surpasses 100,000 Patients, Marking a Breakout Year of Innovation and Growth

Empirical Health grew 30x in 2025, published research on health foundation models at an AI conference, and expanded to 30 US states.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empirical Health, the precision-care company using advanced biomarkers and AI-driven insights to transform preventive medicine, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 patients, capping a year of extraordinary momentum across product innovation, clinical reach, and scientific leadership.

In May 2025, Empirical Health launched its advanced heart health program, offering one of the most comprehensive biomarker assessments in consumer preventive care. The program includes 100 advanced cardiovascular and metabolic biomarkers, paired with personalized care plans designed by clinicians and powered by Empirical's proprietary health models.

Since launch, the program has quickly become one of Empirical's most engaged offerings, helping patients detect risks earlier and take proactive steps to improve long-term outcomes.

Empirical's rapid product adoption fueled exceptional company growth in 2025, with revenue increasing 30× year-over-year. Over the past six months, monthly revenue growth has averaged 41%, reflecting accelerating demand for Empirical's preventive-care approach. The company also expanded its clinical footprint dramatically, growing from 4 U.S. states at launch in 2023 to 30 states as of the end of 2025.

The company's design and user experience excellence were also recognized this year. In September 2025, Empirical was featured by Apple as an app with a "gorgeous new design," highlighting its intuitive interface and seamless integration of complex health insights into everyday wellness decisions.

Empirical further strengthened its scientific leadership with news in December 2025 that its research on health foundation models was accepted to a workshop at NeurIPS, the world's leading conference on artificial intelligence. The work demonstrates Empirical's commitment to advancing the frontier of AI-powered healthcare and enabling more accurate, personalized health predictions.

"Crossing 100,000 patients is an exciting milestone — but it's only the beginning," said Brandon Ballinger, CEO. "Our mission is to make high-resolution, proactive health care accessible to everyone. The momentum we're seeing shows that people want deeper insight into their health and tools that help them act on it."

As it enters 2026, Empirical Health plans to expand its biomarker panels, deepen integrations with consumer health platforms, and continue investing in clinical research to validate and scale its preventive-care models.

About Empirical Health

Empirical Health is a next-generation preventive-care company that uses advanced biomarkers and health foundation models to deliver deeply personalized insights and proactive care plans. By combining scientific rigor with exceptional design, Empirical empowers individuals to understand their bodies at a molecular level and make measurable improvements to long-term health. Empirical Health was founded by Raquel Rodriguez, MD (previously at UCSF and Kaiser) and Brandon Ballinger (previously founded Cardiogram & Sift).

