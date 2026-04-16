Empirical Health to deliver proactive cardiovascular care as part of Medicare's new ACCESS program

"Too often, patients fall through the cracks between routine visits. Our model ensures that high-risk individuals receive ongoing attention and timely adjustments to their care, helping them stay healthier for longer." Post this

"Joining Medicare's ACCESS program allows us to help patients who can benefit most from proactive cardiovascular care," said Brandon Ballinger, CEO of Empirical Health. "By focusing on widely prevalent risk factors like hypertension, cholesterol, blood sugar, and weight, we can help prevent serious complications before they occur and improve quality of life at scale."

Through the ACCESS program, Empirical Health will provide:

Continuous monitoring and management of cardiovascular risk factors

Personalized care plans tailored to each patient's clinical profile

Data-driven insights to guide treatment and lifestyle interventions

Virtual-first support integrated with patients' existing care teams

Unlike traditional episodic care models, Empirical Health emphasizes longitudinal engagement—helping patients manage chronic risk factors over time rather than reacting only after acute events. This approach is designed to reduce hospitalizations, improve outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs.

With approximately two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries eligible based on established thresholds for blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, A1c, or BMI, the ACCESS program represents a significant opportunity to address cardiovascular risk at population scale.

"Too often, patients fall through the cracks between routine visits," said Raquel Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of Empirical Health. "Our model ensures that high-risk individuals receive ongoing attention and timely adjustments to their care, helping them stay healthier for longer."

Empirical Health's participation in the ACCESS program underscores its commitment to expanding access to high-quality, preventive care for Medicare members and advancing a more proactive, personalized healthcare system.

About Empirical Health

Empirical Health's mission is to prevent heart disease. By combining clinical expertise with modern digital tools, Empirical Health delivers personalized treatment plans that help patients achieve better outcomes and live healthier lives.

Media Contact

Brandon Ballinger, Empirical Health, 1 4252933809, [email protected], empirical.health

SOURCE Empirical Health