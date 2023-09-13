Employee Benefit News announces honorees for the 2023 Excellence in Benefits awards

"During these transformative times in HR and benefits, these remarkable leaders are finding creative ways to build better employee experiences. They're changing the conversations around crucial needs like child care and financial wellness." Tweet this

"During these transformative times in HR and benefits, these remarkable leaders are finding creative ways to build better employee experiences," says Stephanie Schomer, Editor-in-Chief at Employee Benefit News. "They're changing the conversations around crucial needs like child care and financial wellness."

This initiative shines a spotlight on 25 honorees who represent organizations from various industries such as space technology, construction engineering, personal finance, education, insurance and more.

The honorees are:

Louis Chesney , Neurodiversity Product Manager, RethinkCare

, Neurodiversity Product Manager, RethinkCare Laura Closs , VP, Consultant, Lockton Companies

, VP, Consultant, Lockton Companies Lindsey Cushman , Director of Benefits & Global Mobility, Maxar Technologies

, Director of Benefits & Global Mobility, Maxar Technologies Peter Freska , Partner, Acrisure

, Partner, Acrisure Emma Fox , COO & Partner, E Powered Benefits

, COO & Partner, E Powered Benefits Ron Gura , Co-Founder and CEO, Empathy

, Co-Founder and CEO, Empathy Lauren M. Haddox , Director, Risk and Benefits Management, The School District of Osceola County

, Director, Risk and Benefits Management, The School District of Osceola County Michelle Hamilton , Director, People & Talent, InStride

, Director, People & Talent, InStride Matthew C. Harmon , VP of Benefits, Compensation, and HRIS, AutoZone

, VP of Benefits, Compensation, and HRIS, AutoZone Lucas Hellmer , AVP, Director of Compensation & Benefits, Salas O'Brien

, AVP, Director of Compensation & Benefits, Sach Jain , Chief Executive Officer, Carrum Health

, Chief Executive Officer, Carrum Health Nancy Jester , Senior Manager of Physical and Emotional Well-Being, Walmart

, Senior Manager of Physical and Emotional Well-Being, Walmart Bernie Knobbe , SVP, Global Benefits and Well-Being, AECOM

, SVP, Global Benefits and Well-Being, AECOM Dervilla Lannon , VP of People, Verkada

, VP of People, Verkada John Lowell , Partner, October Three Consulting

, Partner, October Three Consulting Lynee Luque , Chief People Officer, NerdWallet

, Chief People Officer, NerdWallet Dannii Portsmouth, HR Vice President, PepsiCo Beverage North America, West Division

Jennie Rogerson , Global Head of People, Canva

, Global Head of People, Canva Tracee Sanders , Managing Director, HR, Share Our Strength

, Managing Director, HR, Share Our Strength Dominique Schroeder , Benefits Manager, Guild

, Benefits Manager, Guild Jennifer Sloan , Director, Total Rewards, Thryv

, Director, Total Rewards, Thryv Anitra St. Hilaire , VP of People, ThreeFlow

, VP of People, ThreeFlow Madhavi Vemireddy , CEO, Cleo

, CEO, Cleo Brooke Wilson , Head of Resources for Living, CVS Health

, Head of Resources for Living, CVS Health Mindy J. Zatto , CEO & Founding Principal, Strategic Benefits Advisors

"These leaders know that understanding common challenges and circumstances is the best step toward providing benefits and workplace programs that can meet the needs of an increasingly diverse workforce," Schomer adds. "These honorees are problem solvers, innovators, and leaders that refuse to accept the status quo."

For the first time ever, the honorees will be recognized live and in person at a dedicated luncheon as part of EBN's BENEFITS AT WORK conference from September 27-29, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Read more about the honorees and their accomplishments here: https://www.benefitnews.com/list/ebn-2023-excellence-in-benefits-winners

