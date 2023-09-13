Employee Benefit News announces honorees for the 2023 Excellence in Benefits awards

This recognition program honors 25 individuals who are making a real difference in the lives of the employees they serve, representing organizations such as CVS Health, AutoZone, Canva, and more.
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employee Benefit News, Arizent's leading information source for decision makers in HR and benefits, has published its annual list of honorees for the Excellence in Benefits awards.
Now in its third year, Employee Benefit News' Excellence in Benefits program recognizes top HR and benefits leaders, benefits brokers and advisers, and innovators and solutions providers who are driving incredible change to meet the needs of their employees.
"During these transformative times in HR and benefits, these remarkable leaders are finding creative ways to build better employee experiences," says Stephanie Schomer, Editor-in-Chief at Employee Benefit News. "They're changing the conversations around crucial needs like child care and financial wellness."
This initiative shines a spotlight on 25 honorees who represent organizations from various industries such as space technology, construction engineering, personal finance, education, insurance and more.
The honorees are:
- Louis Chesney, Neurodiversity Product Manager, RethinkCare
- Laura Closs, VP, Consultant, Lockton Companies
- Lindsey Cushman, Director of Benefits & Global Mobility, Maxar Technologies
- Peter Freska, Partner, Acrisure
- Emma Fox, COO & Partner, E Powered Benefits
- Ron Gura, Co-Founder and CEO, Empathy
- Lauren M. Haddox, Director, Risk and Benefits Management, The School District of Osceola County
- Michelle Hamilton, Director, People & Talent, InStride
- Matthew C. Harmon, VP of Benefits, Compensation, and HRIS, AutoZone
- Lucas Hellmer, AVP, Director of Compensation & Benefits, Salas O'Brien
- Sach Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Carrum Health
- Nancy Jester, Senior Manager of Physical and Emotional Well-Being, Walmart
- Bernie Knobbe, SVP, Global Benefits and Well-Being, AECOM
- Dervilla Lannon, VP of People, Verkada
- John Lowell, Partner, October Three Consulting
- Lynee Luque, Chief People Officer, NerdWallet
- Dannii Portsmouth, HR Vice President, PepsiCo Beverage North America, West Division
- Jennie Rogerson, Global Head of People, Canva
- Tracee Sanders, Managing Director, HR, Share Our Strength
- Dominique Schroeder, Benefits Manager, Guild
- Jennifer Sloan, Director, Total Rewards, Thryv
- Anitra St. Hilaire, VP of People, ThreeFlow
- Madhavi Vemireddy, CEO, Cleo
- Brooke Wilson, Head of Resources for Living, CVS Health
- Mindy J. Zatto, CEO & Founding Principal, Strategic Benefits Advisors
"These leaders know that understanding common challenges and circumstances is the best step toward providing benefits and workplace programs that can meet the needs of an increasingly diverse workforce," Schomer adds. "These honorees are problem solvers, innovators, and leaders that refuse to accept the status quo."
For the first time ever, the honorees will be recognized live and in person at a dedicated luncheon as part of EBN's BENEFITS AT WORK conference from September 27-29, 2023 in San Diego, California.
Read more about the honorees and their accomplishments here: https://www.benefitnews.com/list/ebn-2023-excellence-in-benefits-winners
About Employee Benefit News
Employee Benefit News (EBN) is the primary media resource for decision makers in the worlds of employee benefits, human resources and workplace culture. As the dynamics of these spaces continue to shift and become increasingly complex, EBN delivers expert insights to allow business leaders to navigate their industries with agility. From helping benefits managers meet the challenges of reducing care costs and improving retirement plans to providing HR leaders with guidance on building a talented and diverse workforce, EBN drives the conversation and delivers the research and analysis to help readers support their companies' objectives.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
