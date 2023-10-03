Employee Benefit News publishes Igniting Your Benefits Strategy research report for 2023, examining the current state of benefits utilization and employee satisfaction

"Traditional methods of communication are no longer effective in an increasingly digital world. HR leaders need to implement long-term solutions beyond emails and open enrollment messages." Tweet this

81% of survey participants indicate an overwhelming reliance on emails as their main method of communication; open enrollment dates and deadlines lead as their primary focus for messaging at 72% followed second by the value of primary and preventive care at 62%.

"Traditional methods of communication are no longer effective in an increasingly digital world," Janet King, Vice President of Arizent Research says. "HR leaders need to implement long-term solutions beyond emails and open enrollment messages."

Aside from partnering with advisers and consultants to improve benefits utilization and employee satisfaction, the research points to other options that promote continuous awareness, including reminders in a benefits portal or integrated benefits as part of regular programs throughout the year.

The report also identifies new ways that HR leaders are trying to be more effective in their communication. It explores opportunities to streamline the employee experience and customize approaches based on employees' preferred ways of engagement.

To see how HR leaders can improve benefits utilization and employee satisfaction, download the full report here: https://www.benefitnews.com/research-report/creating-a-better-benefits-experience-for-all

Research Methodology

This research was conducted by Arizent/Employee Benefit News online during July 2023 among 150 qualified benefits leaders. To qualify, all respondents have responsibility over benefits, employee wellness or total rewards at organizations that provide benefits to 10 or more employees.

For more information on this survey or other Arizent research, contact:

Janet King

Vice President, Research

Arizent

[email protected]

M 207-807-4806

About Employee Benefits News

Employee Benefit News (EBN) is the primary media resource for decision makers in the worlds of employee benefits, human resources and workplace culture. As the dynamics of these spaces continue to shift and become increasingly complex, EBN delivers expert insights to allow business leaders to navigate their industries with agility. From helping benefits managers meet the challenges of reducing care costs and improving retirement plans to providing HR leaders with guidance on building a talented and diverse workforce, EBN drives the conversation and delivers the research and analysis to help readers support their companies' objectives.

About Arizent Research

Arizent delivers actionable insights through full-service research solutions that tap into its first-party data, industry SMEs and highly engaged communities across banking, payments, mortgage, insurance, municipal finance, accounting, HR/employee benefits and wealth management. Arizent has leading brands in financial services, including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, and in professional services, such as Accounting Today, Employee Benefits News and Digital Insurance. For more information, please visit http://www.arizent.com.

About Calm Business

Calm Business is an enterprise-level solution that brings mental health and wellness front and center for global organizations everywhere. Calm Business is a preventive self-care tool that offers resources to help employee caregivers and their families destress during the day, defuse anxiety and panic attacks in the moment, and get better sleep. In addition, the preventive nature of Calm gets more people the mental health support they need when they need it, leading to lower overall healthcare costs. As the #1 Mental health preventive brand, our self-care resources such as guided meditations, breathing exercises, sleep stories, and masterclasses help employees and their families reduce their stress and anxiousness levels and be more productive and happy at work and in life. In addition, Calm Business offers organization-level analytics, insights and reporting, dedicated customer service, support for dependents, engagement strategies, and tailored workshops.

Over 3,000+ organizations around the world trust and choose Calm Business as their mental health and wellness partner, including Time USA, Ketchum Inc, XM Radio, Zendesk, Investcorp, McDonald's, University of Cincinnati, Rush University Medical Center, WorkRamp, and Museum of London. Partner with us and drive the mental health conversation forward.

Learn more at business.calm.com.

Media Contact

Janet King, Arizent, 212-803-8500, [email protected], www.Arizent.com

SOURCE Arizent