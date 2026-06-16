Employee-Owned Insurance Organization Automates New Hire Document Filing and Saves Hundreds of Hours Annually with DynaFile and Paylocity Integration

"The DynaFile + Paylocity integration has transformed our document management by automating time-consuming tasks, reducing errors, and speeding up processes. It's a game-changer for efficiency and accuracy." — Jordan Meador, Talent and Culture Business Partner, Houchens Insurance Group. Post this

One growing, employee-owned insurance organization operating across all 50 states recently transformed that process using DynaFile's integration with Paylocity.

Before implementing the integration, the organization's HR team relied on manual, multi-step workflows to manage new hire onboarding documents. Staff retrieved completed onboarding paperwork individually from Paylocity, saved files locally, uploaded documents into DynaFile, and tracked completion across systems. To put the scale of the problem in context, manually pulling, organizing, and filing onboarding documents for 96 new hires in a single year represented approximately 48 hours of administrative effort, time that would only grow alongside the workforce.

The manual burden was especially visible during large-scale initiatives. A company-wide handbook acknowledgment rollout required the HR team to send mass emails, track responses in Excel, collect each signed document individually, and upload them one by one. What should have been a routine communications task became a multi-day administrative project.

After implementing the DynaFile and Paylocity integration, onboarding document workflows became fully automated. Completed new hire onboarding documents now flow directly from Paylocity into organized employee folders within DynaFile in real time, eliminating manual downloading, re-uploading, and repetitive filing tasks while improving consistency, accuracy, and accessibility across employee records.

The organization also leveraged DynaFile's multi-employee file view to simplify document retrieval and verification across multiple employee records simultaneously, improving workflow efficiency for HR staff.

"Paylocity does a great job managing employee data, but documents often live somewhere else entirely," said Brian McCleary, Vice President of Operations at DynaFile. "DynaFile serves as the document management layer on top of the HRIS, so every completed onboarding form, acknowledgment, and job description is automatically filed in the right place the moment it's done. No manual steps, no missing files."

The implementation delivered measurable operational improvements:

Reduction of onboarding document filing time to 10 minutes or less per employee

100 percent automated new hire filing workflows from Paylocity to DynaFile

Hundreds of hours of manual administrative work eliminated annually

Streamlined handbook acknowledgment workflows that no longer require spreadsheets or manual uploads

"The DynaFile + Paylocity integration has transformed our document management by automating time-consuming tasks, reducing errors, and speeding up processes," said Jordan Meador, Talent and Culture Business Partner at Houchens Insurance Group. "It's a game-changer for efficiency and accuracy, allowing us to focus on more strategic work."

As organizations continue scaling hiring efforts while navigating increasing compliance expectations, many HR departments are reevaluating the inefficiencies created by disconnected onboarding and employee document management systems.

"Many of the HR teams we work with love their HRIS but find that employee documents still end up managed separately, outside the system," said Brock Kane, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DynaFile. "DynaFile bridges that space, so every new hire file is built automatically, consistently, and accurately from day one, regardless of how fast the organization is growing."

The organization is also planning to expand its use of DynaFile to automate additional high-volume processes, including annual training certificate management.

For the full breakdown of how the integration works and the results it delivered, visit www.dynafile.com/how-houchens-insurance-group-automated-new-hire-document-filing-with-dynafile-paylocity The complete case study is also available for download there.

About DynaFile

For over 25 years, DynaFile has empowered HR teams to transition to a paperless environment, enhance compliance, and streamline employee file management. This cloud-based document management solution integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and HCM platforms, providing a secure, centralized system for digital onboarding, document tracking, and long-term record retention. Featuring AIDI (AI Document Intelligence), barcode scanning, automated workflows, and role-based access controls, DynaFile helps HR leaders stay organized, compliant, and audit-ready.

For more information, visit www.dynafile.com

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, Finance, and IT software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees.

For more information, visit www.paylocity.com

Media Contact

Brock Kane, Blue Ribbon Technologies, 1 (888) 510-3453, [email protected], https://www.dynafile.com

SOURCE DynaFile