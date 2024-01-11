EMPLOYERS® Named GHLA's Choice for Workers' Comp -- Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association Welcomes EMPLOYERS to Hospitality Program

"We are proud to team up with GHLA," stated Katherine Antonello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Employers Holdings, Inc., "it allows us to continue our mission of supporting businesses in their efforts to prioritize the safety and well-being of their employees and community." Post this

EMPLOYERS offers workers' compensation insurance tailored to the unique needs of Georgia hoteliers and affiliated businesses. GHLA members are the prime beneficiaries of this new program, with exclusive opportunities to save on their workers' compensation policies.

For those who are not GHLA members but already have an EMPLOYERS policy, enrolling with GHLA provides access to additional savings and industry advocacy, among other benefits. EMPLOYERS also offers flexible payment plans and low minimum premiums to help policyholders manage cash flow more effectively.

"Accidents and workplace injuries can happen in the hospitality industry, and having a workers compensation policy in place provides a business with an extra layer of protection," said Jim Sprouse, Executive Director of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association. "We are proud to recommend EMPLOYERS, to find our members the best coverage and rates for their hotels."

With over 100 years of experience and a proven track record in safeguarding businesses in the hotel and lodging sectors, EMPLOYERS combines extensive industry knowledge, risk management expertise, and exceptional customer service to ensure that GHLA members have the coverage they need.

In addition to providing specialized workers' compensation solutions, EMPLOYERS is proud to contribute to scholarships, education, and support efforts aimed at fortifying the hospitality industry.

# # #

About GHLA

GHLA is the state's non-partisan trade association representing the lodging industry and its role in Georgia tourism, which has an impact of more than $69 billion on the state's economy. GHLA members represent hotels from around the state and include national franchises and independent lodging. For more information, go to http://www.GHLA.net. For Membership, go to http://www.GHLA.net/join.

About EMPLOYERS

EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, and Employers Assurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See http://www.employers.com for coverage availability.

Media Contact

Jordan Goularte, EMPLOYERS, 775 453 0998, [email protected], https://www.employers.com/

SOURCE EMPLOYERS