Employers' Preferred Hiring Demographics May Face Pressure Against DEI Compliance

Hiring managers say they place a great deal/some priority on those under 30 (70%) and those who identify as female (66%), followed by military veterans (59%) and people with disabilities (53%); though few place "a great deal" of priority on hiring these groups.

Around half place priority on hiring those 50 years old or older (51%)—however, more than 3 in 5 hiring managers (68%) and job seekers (63%) feel workers over the age of 65 will always have a place in the workforce.

Less than half of U.S. hiring managers place priority on hiring those who identify as LGBTQ+ (48%) and Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) (44%). Notably, more than half of hiring managers (56%) feel pressured to put meeting DEI hiring requirements above hiring the best candidate for the job.

Looking at parents, around 9 in 10 job seekers (91%) and hiring decision-makers (89%) say working mothers bring valuable skills and perspective to the workplace. While the majority understand that working parents face challenges in the workplace, they are more likely to acknowledge this for mothers (83% job seekers and 78% of hiring managers) than fathers (65% and 66%, respectively).

Implementing DEI Initiatives

"Organizations that have a strong workplace culture in diversity and inclusion have been linked to an increase in productivity, belonging, engagement and innovation," said Angela Russell, Express Employment International Organizational Development and DEI manager.

According to a 2021 survey conducted by Harvard Business Review and the Society of Human

Resource Management, respondents say that the following is needed to support and improve DEI efforts within their respective organizations:

59% say visible executive support, such as regular communications and leading by example

58% say DEI training for managers

55% say training for employees

49% say a culture that is consistently supportive of DEI across all divisions or geographies; tied with mechanisms for employees to report DEI-related incidents without fear of reprisal

Hiring Managers' Responsibilities

For hiring managers who feel pressure to put DEI hiring requirements before choosing the best candidate, Russell says that as an equal opportunity employer, they should always hire the best candidate for the job based on their knowledge, skills and abilities.

The best workforce is one where every employee feels seen, heard and secure in the knowledge of what they bring to the table, according to Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller.

"Diversity isn't just about checking boxes; it's about embracing a kaleidoscope of perspectives, experiences and talents," he added. "In a diverse workplace, ideas flourish and companies thrive."

