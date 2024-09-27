Employment Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against PetVet Care Centers, LLC, Alleging Failure to Record Employees Full Time Worked

PetVet Care Centers, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record all employees time, which resulted in alleged inaccurate wages and missed overtime pay.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that PetVet Care Centers, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The PetVet Care Centers, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CV05042 is currently pending in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, employees of PetVet Care Centers, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
PetVet Care Centers, LLC was required to pay employees for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee was subject to the control of an employer, including all the time the employee was permitted or suffered to permit this work. Allegedly, DEFENDANT required these employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under DEFENDANT's control. To the extent that the time worked off the clock does not qualify for overtime premium payment, DEFENDANT, allegedly, fails to pay minimum wages for the time worked off-the-clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1
