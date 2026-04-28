Employment BOOST Announces Dr. Brent Turner Selected as Speaker at SHRM 2026 Conference

With AI reshaping how work gets done, companies are building smaller, higher-performing teams. That shift requires a new approach to leadership, one that connects purpose, performance, and people in a meaningful way. Post this

"This opportunity reflects the real challenges organizations are facing today," said Dr. Turner. "With AI reshaping how work gets done, companies are building smaller, higher-performing teams. That shift requires a new approach to leadership, one that connects purpose, performance, and people in a meaningful way."

Dr. Turner's session will focus on how organizations can move beyond traditional retention strategies by developing purpose-driven leaders, aligning employee values with business priorities, and building cultures where people can perform at their best.

It will also address a growing concern among employers, preparing the next generation of leaders. As many organizations struggle with workforce readiness, the need for intentional leadership development has never been greater.

For more than 25 years, Employment BOOST has partnered with organizations across industries to help them hire, develop, and retain top talent. Through its Leadership Development and Coaching practice, the firm delivers executive coaching, customized leadership programs, and strategic workforce solutions that drive measurable business results.

"We're incredibly proud of Brent and what this represents," said Kane Carpenter, Managing Director at Employment BOOST. "Being selected by SHRM reinforces our position as a trusted partner helping organizations navigate change, whether that is through leadership development, executive coaching, or supporting workforce transitions."

SHRM attendees are encouraged to visit Employment BOOST at Booth 3564 and attend Dr. Turner's session, "Purpose-Driven Retention: Merging Human Motivation and Business Strategy," on June 17 at 2:15 PM EDT in Room W415 D.

The SHRM 2026 Annual Conference & Expo will bring together thousands of HR professionals and business leaders to explore the trends shaping the future of work, including AI, evolving leadership expectations, and new approaches to talent and retention. SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, represents a global network of HR leaders, making this selection a strong endorsement of the work Employment BOOST is doing in leadership development, talent strategy, and workforce solutions.

Media Contact

Kane Carpenter, Employment BOOST, 1 3128016682, [email protected], https://employmentboost.com

SOURCE Employment BOOST