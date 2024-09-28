Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against 250 Fourth Development, L.P., for Alleged Failure to Pay Employees' Full Wages

250 Fourth Development, L.P. allegedly failed to provide employees with full meal and rest periods, as according to California Labor Code. This may have resulted in missed wages for employees.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that 250 Fourth Development, L.P. violated the California Labor Code. The 250 Fourth Development, L.P. class action lawsuit, Case No. CGC-24-617951, is currently pending in the San Francisco County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.
250 Fourth Development, L.P. was required to pay employees for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee was subject to the control of an employer, including all the time the employee was permitted or suffered to permit this work. Allegedly, DEFENDANT required these employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under DEFENDANT's control. To the extent that the time worked off the clock does not qualify for overtime premium payment, DEFENDANT, allegedly, fails to pay minimum wages for the time worked off-the-clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1
