Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Covidien LP, Alleging Wrongful Termination

Covidien LP allegedly wrongfully terminated an employee for health-related situations.
ORANGE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Covidien LP violated the California Labor Code. The Covidien LP class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2024-01394865-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Plaintiff was allegedly wrongfully terminated. Plaintiff consulted with a doctor regarding health issues. Plaintiff adhered to the doctor's orders and notified her manager regarding the injuries. Throughout the process, Plaintiff allegedly was ridiculed and retaliated against for her needs and/or requests for accommodation. Eventually, Plaintiff's employment was terminated, in violation of various fundamental public policies underlying both state and federal laws.
Additionally, Covidien LP allegedly failed to provide all legally required meal and rest breaks, as required by California law. Plaintiff was allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four hours without being provided ten minute rest periods. Additionally, the applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.
