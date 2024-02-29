Employment Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Psynergy Programs, Inc., Alleging Failure to Provide Complete Meal & Rest Breaks

Psynergy Programs, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with full leeway to leave the premises during meal and rest breaks.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Psynergy Programs, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Psynergy Programs, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 24CV431984, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Psynergy Programs, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to pay wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
The complaint further alleges Psynergy Programs, Inc. restricted employees from unconstrained walks in which employees could not leave work premises during their rest period. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
