Emporia Launches 'Pro' Level 2 EV Charger with Built-In Load Management to Eliminate Costly Panel Upgrades

The Emporia Pro sets a new standard for EV chargers with its combination of innovative home management features, powerful charging capabilities, durability, and safety, with features and benefits. Post this

Emporia's Pro Level 2 EV Charger, the next evolution of Emporia's award-winning Classic model, solves this issue with revolutionary PowerSmart Load Management technology. The innovative charging system intelligently monitors available power through the Vue Home Energy Monitor installed directly in your electrical panel. PowerSmart uses real-time data from the Vue to dynamically adjust charging rates as other household appliances turn on and off throughout the day, ensuring your vehicle charges at the maximum safe rate without ever exceeding your electrical panel's capacity.

"EV adoption continues to accelerate, but the infrastructure challenges remain significant, said Shawn McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer at Emporia. "For many years now, consumers have been shell-shocked by the surprise that they have to spend thousands of dollars upgrading their electrical panel to access high-speed Level 2 charging. The Pro's intelligent energy management puts an end to this and is a game-changer for both convenience and cost savings."

The Emporia Pro Smart EV Charger comes bundled with Emporia's Vue Home Energy Monitor, providing total visibility into home energy consumption. This integration enables homeowners to:

Monitor real-time energy usage throughout their home

Keep home energy use under peak demand threshold

Charge EVs with clean energy using excess solar

Automate energy usage through the intuitive Emporia app

When paired with external smart home products, such as solar panels, smart appliances, or smart plugs, the Emporia Pro unlocks maximum energy efficiency benefits by enabling time-of-use functionality based on utility rate plans and even allowing for solar-only energy.

"The launch of the Emporia Pro represents the future of smart energy management by combining high-speed charging with visibility into your home's energy usage," said Ben Thacker, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Emporia. "This isn't just about the convenience of at-home EV charging; it's empowering homeowners to take control of their energy usage and save money on their utility bills."

The Emporia Pro sets a new standard for EV chargers with its combination of innovative home management features, powerful charging capabilities, durability, and safety, with features and benefits including:

High-speed charging: The charger delivers speeds of up to 48 amps with hardwire installation or 40 amps with a NEMA 14-0 outlet.

Compatibility: It fits all standard EVs with a J1772 connector (a Tesla NACS connector is coming soon) and can be hardwired into the electrical system or installed using a NEMA outlet.

Installation discount: Customers who purchase the Emporia Pro from emporiaenergy.com will receive a $100 credit towards professional installation when booked through Emporia's partner, Treehouse.

credit towards professional installation when booked through Emporia's partner, Treehouse. Top safety standard: The Emporia Pro is UL certified, Energystar rated, and NEMA 4 rated — the charger's durable, weather-resistant design allows for indoor and outdoor installations.

25-foot charging cord: The practical 25-foot charging cable provides flexibility during installment for ease of use.

Wall-mounted cable management holder: This holder protects the charger when not in use to ensure it's clean for every use.

Warranty: The Emporia Pro comes with a three-year warranty, providing customers with confidence in their investment

US-based customer service: Emporia's customer service team, located in Littleton, Colorado , provides personalized assistance for installation, troubleshooting, and optimization.

The Emporia Pro Smart EV Charger is available for $599 at www.emporiaenergy.com, where you can also find more information about Emporia's complete product suite, including Smart Plugs, Energy Monitors, and Home Batteries.

About Emporia

Emporia is a leading technology company revolutionizing home energy by providing affordable, integrated solutions that empower homeowners to optimize energy usage to reduce costs and carbon footprint. Emporia's Home Energy Management Platform is a powerful software system that connects their Vue Home Energy Monitor, Level 2 EV Charger, Smart Plugs, Home Battery, and third-party thermostats and appliances. By automating energy use through real-time monitoring and scheduling, the platform optimizes consumption, reduces costs, and simplifies home energy management—all within one intuitive app. For more information, visit www.emporiaenergy.com

Media Contact

Sling & Stone, Emporia, 1 619-919-8733, [email protected], http://www.emporiaenergy.com

SOURCE Emporia