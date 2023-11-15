EMPOWER Amplifies Asthma Education with Seven New Videos

"The EMPOWER tools will enable providers to offer crucial support and culturally relevant asthma education to teens and their support networks, helping them navigate the challenges of asthma," - Christy Haas-Howard, MPH, RN, Health Program Director at the NEEF. Post this

The remaining tracks feature the talents of emerging artists rapper Devin Cheff and singer Heaven White, guided by multi-platinum producer and composer Q. Worthy, who co-wrote the tracks with BJ Gray and Devin Cheff. The EMPOWER poster, which includes the original animation and a QR code, serves as a gateway to the tracks and additional resources on the HHPH page.

Lori Rose Benson, Executive Director and CEO of Hip Hop Public Health, highlighted the importance of empowering young people in managing their asthma. "As young people move into their teen and young adult years, taking ownership of their asthma management is essential for their health and wellbeing. The EMPOWER collection, in collaboration with NEEF, aims to provide the tools and inspiration for this journey," she said.

Asthma affects more than 25 million individuals in the US. It's a prevalent chronic ailment, especially among young people, with more than 4 million children under 18 diagnosed with asthma. However, the burden of asthma isn't evenly distributed. The condition is most pronounced among Black adults, and non-Hispanic Black children are more than twice as likely to have asthma as their non-Hispanic white counterparts.

"The EMPOWER tools will enable providers to offer crucial support and culturally relevant asthma education to teens and their support networks, helping them navigate the challenges of asthma," said Christy Haas-Howard, MPH, RN, Health Program Director at the National Environmental Education Foundation.

The release of the remaining seven EMPOWER videos amplifies the reach and impact of this innovative educational resource. Available for free through Hip Hop Public Health's Learning Studio, medical providers, community health workers, educators, and anyone working with young people can take advantage of these resources to increase awareness about the importance of asthma management.

To access the EMPOWER collection and support the CDC's EXHALE strategies for Controlling Childhood Asthma and Reducing Emergencies (CCARE), visit HHPH Learning Studio.

About Hip Hop Public Health

Hip Hop Public Health is an internationally recognized 501c3 that creates research-based educational resources by harnessing the power of music and culture to improve health in communities that are underserved. All of Hip Hop Public Health's 200+ educational resources are available to stream for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning, and health literacy. For more information, visit hhph.org and follow @hhphorg on social media.

About NEEF

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is the nation's leading organization in lifelong environmental learning, creating opportunities for people to experience and learn about the environment in ways that improve their lives and the health of the planet. Congressionally chartered in 1990, NEEF is a non-partisan, non-advocacy organization working to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to people's daily lives.

