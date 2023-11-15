EMPOWER Amplifies Asthma Education with Seven New Videos

Hip Hop Public Health and the National Environmental Education Foundation celebrate the full release of EMPOWER, an impactful educational multimedia collection promoting proactive asthma management in young people.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Following the successful launch of the first track and video, EMPOWER Roll Call, Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH) and the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) are thrilled to announce the release of the remaining seven tracks and animated videos as part of the groundbreaking educational multimedia collection, EMPOWER.
EMPOWER, a collaboration between HHPH and NEEF, was conceived to inspire young people with asthma to proactively manage their health through evidence-based self-management skills. Each 60-second track and animated music video focuses on key components crucial to living with and managing asthma, included in the EMPOWER acronym: Environment, Medication, Plan, Open communication, Well-being, Extinguish, and Resilience.
"We are excited to share the full spectrum of EMPOWER with the world. These videos are not just educational tools; they are a celebration of resilience and empowerment, utilizing the universal language of music to connect with young people," said Dr. Olajide Williams, MD, MS, the Vice Dean of Community Health at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S) and co-founder of HHPH, along with hip hop icon, Doug E. Fresh.
The remaining tracks feature the talents of emerging artists rapper Devin Cheff and singer Heaven White, guided by multi-platinum producer and composer Q. Worthy, who co-wrote the tracks with BJ Gray and Devin Cheff. The EMPOWER poster, which includes the original animation and a QR code, serves as a gateway to the tracks and additional resources on the HHPH page.
Lori Rose Benson, Executive Director and CEO of Hip Hop Public Health, highlighted the importance of empowering young people in managing their asthma. "As young people move into their teen and young adult years, taking ownership of their asthma management is essential for their health and wellbeing. The EMPOWER collection, in collaboration with NEEF, aims to provide the tools and inspiration for this journey," she said.
Asthma affects more than 25 million individuals in the US. It's a prevalent chronic ailment, especially among young people, with more than 4 million children under 18 diagnosed with asthma. However, the burden of asthma isn't evenly distributed. The condition is most pronounced among Black adults, and non-Hispanic Black children are more than twice as likely to have asthma as their non-Hispanic white counterparts.
"The EMPOWER tools will enable providers to offer crucial support and culturally relevant asthma education to teens and their support networks, helping them navigate the challenges of asthma," said Christy Haas-Howard, MPH, RN, Health Program Director at the National Environmental Education Foundation.
The release of the remaining seven EMPOWER videos amplifies the reach and impact of this innovative educational resource. Available for free through Hip Hop Public Health's Learning Studio, medical providers, community health workers, educators, and anyone working with young people can take advantage of these resources to increase awareness about the importance of asthma management.
To access the EMPOWER collection and support the CDC's EXHALE strategies for Controlling Childhood Asthma and Reducing Emergencies (CCARE), visit HHPH Learning Studio.
About Hip Hop Public Health
Hip Hop Public Health is an internationally recognized 501c3 that creates research-based educational resources by harnessing the power of music and culture to improve health in communities that are underserved. All of Hip Hop Public Health's 200+ educational resources are available to stream for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning, and health literacy. For more information, visit hhph.org and follow @hhphorg on social media.
About NEEF
The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is the nation's leading organization in lifelong environmental learning, creating opportunities for people to experience and learn about the environment in ways that improve their lives and the health of the planet. Congressionally chartered in 1990, NEEF is a non-partisan, non-advocacy organization working to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to people's daily lives.
Help spread the word with NEEF's EMPOWER Promotional Toolkit.
Media Contact
Layton Ross, The National Environmental Education Foundation, 202-833-2933, [email protected], https://neefusa.org/
