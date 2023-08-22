Empower Brands Welcomes Cory Lyons as Brand President of Koala Insulation

Leadership addition marks continued growth and expansion for the umbrella company
MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empower Brands, multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, is excited to announce the appointment of Cory Lyons as its new Brand President of Koala Insulation, an insulation industry leader known for its commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability and superior service. With a proven track record of excellence in business development and operations, Lyons brings a wealth of experience and innovative strategies to drive Koala Insulation's growth and success.
Lyons joins Koala from Steele Brands Management, where he held the position of Vice President of Franchise Sales. During his tenure, he led the development and implementation of franchise strategies for multiple fast-casual restaurant brands, resulting in significant revenue generation and expansion. Lyons' expertise in lead generation, and optimizing the franchise awarding process has consistently delivered exceptional results.
"Cory Lyons' extensive background in franchise development and operations makes him the perfect fit to lead Koala Insulation into its next phase of growth," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "His ability to drive revenue, his commitment to fostering a 'franchisee first' mentality, and his innovative vision align seamlessly with Koala Insulation's mission and values."
With over a decade of experience, Lyons' contributions demonstrate his commitment to achieving exceptional results. His accomplishments in creating business opportunities, refining lead generation strategies, and enhancing franchise resale structures underscore his ability to foster sustainable growth.
As President of Koala Insulation, Cory Lyons will lead the company's strategic initiatives, capitalize on emerging opportunities and continue to enhance the brand's reputation as a leader in the insulation industry.
"I am honored to join the Koala Insulation family as Brand President," said Lyons. "I look forward to building upon the company's solid foundation and driving innovation, operational excellence and franchisee success to new heights."
To learn more about franchising with Empower Brands visit EmpowerFranchising.com.
About Empower Brands
Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence and Rail. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industry while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's new website at EmpowerFranchising.com.
Media Contact
Jane Campbell, Empower Brands, (804) 621-0898, [email protected], https://empowerfranchising.com/
SOURCE Empower Brands
Share this article