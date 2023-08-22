Empower Brands Welcomes Cory Lyons as Brand President of Koala Insulation

"Cory Lyons' extensive background in franchise development and operations makes him the perfect fit to lead Koala Insulation into its next phase of growth," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. Tweet this

"Cory Lyons' extensive background in franchise development and operations makes him the perfect fit to lead Koala Insulation into its next phase of growth," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "His ability to drive revenue, his commitment to fostering a 'franchisee first' mentality, and his innovative vision align seamlessly with Koala Insulation's mission and values."

With over a decade of experience, Lyons' contributions demonstrate his commitment to achieving exceptional results. His accomplishments in creating business opportunities, refining lead generation strategies, and enhancing franchise resale structures underscore his ability to foster sustainable growth.

As President of Koala Insulation, Cory Lyons will lead the company's strategic initiatives, capitalize on emerging opportunities and continue to enhance the brand's reputation as a leader in the insulation industry.

"I am honored to join the Koala Insulation family as Brand President," said Lyons. "I look forward to building upon the company's solid foundation and driving innovation, operational excellence and franchisee success to new heights."

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence and Rail. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industry while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's new website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

