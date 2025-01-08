Empower Families Affected by ADHD: Join Dr. Ned Hallowell & David Giwerc for a Limited-Access Virtual Event Supporting the Nonprofit Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness

Join ADHD experts Dr. Ned Hallowell and David Giwerc on February 13, 2025, for an exclusive virtual event discussing the effects of kindness and its impact on those with ADHD. This event will offer families practical tools and insights to thrive with ADHD while supporting Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness. Registration is $75 (early bird) or $100, with proceeds funding the nonprofit's mission to provide comprehensive ADHD care—secure your spot at www.roadtokindness.live.
WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 13, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness invites families impacted by ADHD as well as supporters and advocates to a live, virtual event with internationally recognized ADHD experts Dr. Ned Hallowell and David Giwerc. This exclusive 75-minute event offers rare access to two of the world's top thought leaders on ADHD and provides actionable strategies, inspiring insights, and practical tools to help individuals and families thrive. With limited availability, early registration is encouraged to secure your spot for this transformative experience.
This event is part of a donation-driven initiative to benefit Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness. All proceeds will fund the nonprofit's mission to provide comprehensive and hands-on ADHD support for teens in 2025. This event will raise the essential funds needed to implement Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness' revolutionary Holistic Care Model, designed to foster long-term resilience and success among children and teenagers with ADHD.
"ADHD is not a limitation—it's an opportunity to uncover unique strengths and talents," said Dr. Ned Hallowell, ADHD Psychiatrist, Author, and Speaker . "Kindness is the bridge to hope and possibility. Join us to learn how practical strategies and compassion can empower families and celebrate ADHD's strengths."
David Giwerc, MCAC, MCC Founder and President ADDCA, added, "This event benefits Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, a groundbreaking nonprofit that unites experts to provide vital resources for children and teenagers with ADHD, as well as support for their families."
Event Details:
Date: February 13, 2025
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Location: Online (Direct link provided upon registration)
Donation / Registration:
- Early Bird: $75 (available until February 8, 2025)
- Standard: $100 (February 9–13, 2025)
Bonus:
- First 50 registrants receive a complimentary copy of Dr. Hallowell's book ADHD Explained, a valuable resource and toolkit for anyone having ADHD or a family wanting to understand ADHD.
- All participants will receive a series of insightful articles written by David Giwerc.
Proceeds: Directly support Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
This live, limited-access event includes an exclusive Q&A segment, offering attendees the chance to ask questions and gain actionable strategies from experts Dr. Hallowell and Mr. Giwerc. This unique opportunity is designed to equip families with the tools they need to navigate ADHD's challenges and embrace its opportunities.
"This event reflects our commitment to compassion and transformative care," said Tony Bellezza, Co-founder of Anthony's Way. "We are honored to unite Dr. Hallowell and David Giwerc who support our mission to create a kinder, more supportive and compassionate world for individuals with ADHD."
Registration is open now, and early registration is recommended due to limited access. For more information and to register, please go to www.roadtokindess.live or contact Casey Keshner at [email protected].
About Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness
Founded by Tony and Cassi Bellezza in memory of their son Anthony, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) organization devoted to uplifting children and teenagers affected by ADHD and mental health challenges. Through its Holistic/Comprehensive Care Model, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness brings transformative resources to families that fosters a culture of kindness and resilience.
This event, featuring the participation of Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness Professional Medical Advisory Group members Dr. Ned Hallowell and David Giwerc, underscores the nonprofit's pioneering efforts and commitment to improving ADHD care for families nationwide.
Media Contact
Casey Keshner, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, 1 717-395-1642, [email protected], https://www.anthonysroadtokindness.com
Tony Bellezza, Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness, 1 717-329-7160, [email protected], https://www.anthonysroadtokindness.com/
SOURCE Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness
Share this article