Empower Families Affected by ADHD: Join Dr. Ned Hallowell & David Giwerc for a Limited-Access Virtual Event Supporting the Nonprofit Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness

"ADHD is not a limitation—it's an opportunity to uncover unique strengths and talents," said Dr. Ned Hallowell, ADHD Psychiatrist, Author, and Speaker . "Kindness is the bridge to hope and possibility. Join us to learn how practical strategies and compassion can empower families and celebrate ADHD's strengths."

David Giwerc, MCAC, MCC Founder and President ADDCA, added, "This event benefits Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, a groundbreaking nonprofit that unites experts to provide vital resources for children and teenagers with ADHD, as well as support for their families."

Event Details:

Date: February 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Online (Direct link provided upon registration)

Donation / Registration:

Early Bird: $75 (available until February 8, 2025 )

(available until ) Standard: $100 (February 9–13, 2025)

Bonus:

First 50 registrants receive a complimentary copy of Dr. Hallowell's book ADHD Explained, a valuable resource and toolkit for anyone having ADHD or a family wanting to understand ADHD.

All participants will receive a series of insightful articles written by David Giwerc .

Proceeds: Directly support Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

This live, limited-access event includes an exclusive Q&A segment, offering attendees the chance to ask questions and gain actionable strategies from experts Dr. Hallowell and Mr. Giwerc. This unique opportunity is designed to equip families with the tools they need to navigate ADHD's challenges and embrace its opportunities.

"This event reflects our commitment to compassion and transformative care," said Tony Bellezza, Co-founder of Anthony's Way. "We are honored to unite Dr. Hallowell and David Giwerc who support our mission to create a kinder, more supportive and compassionate world for individuals with ADHD."

Registration is open now, and early registration is recommended due to limited access. For more information and to register, please go to www.roadtokindess.live or contact Casey Keshner at [email protected].

About Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness

Founded by Tony and Cassi Bellezza in memory of their son Anthony, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) organization devoted to uplifting children and teenagers affected by ADHD and mental health challenges. Through its Holistic/Comprehensive Care Model, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness brings transformative resources to families that fosters a culture of kindness and resilience.

This event, featuring the participation of Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness Professional Medical Advisory Group members Dr. Ned Hallowell and David Giwerc, underscores the nonprofit's pioneering efforts and commitment to improving ADHD care for families nationwide.

Media Contact

Casey Keshner, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, 1 717-395-1642, [email protected], https://www.anthonysroadtokindness.com

Tony Bellezza, Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness, 1 717-329-7160, [email protected], https://www.anthonysroadtokindness.com/

