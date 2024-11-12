EMPOWER Series Announces Final 2024 Event: "Beyond the Smoke: Lessons in Resilience and Grace" with Brent Reaves of Smokey John's BBQ

Learn the secrets to resilience and success from the co-owner of iconic Smokey John's BBQ at the final EMPOWER Series event of 2024! Get inspired, gain practical tools, and network with like-minded individuals. Free to attend, register today!

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The EMPOWER Series, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through financial literacy and personal development, is excited to announce its final event of 2024. Join us on Saturday, November 16th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT for an inspiring and empowering workshop featuring Brent Reaves, co-owner of Smokey John's BBQ.

"EMPOWER Series was founded on the belief that everyone deserves the tools and knowledge to succeed," says Clifton Ellis Johnson, founder of EMPOWER Series. "We're thrilled to partner with Brent Reaves to share his family's story and the lessons learned building a beloved local business."

The Event:

This free workshop, titled "Beyond the Smoke: Lessons in Resilience and Grace," will explore the remarkable journey of the iconic Smokey John's BBQ. Discover how resilience, grace, and a strong family legacy can fuel success, both personally and professionally.

Who Should Attend:

Entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking inspiration and practical insights.

Individuals interested in personal and professional growth.

Aspiring leaders looking for guidance on overcoming challenges and building resilience.

Anyone who admires the American Dream and the power of family-owned businesses.

What You'll Get:

Inspiring Story: Hear Brent Reaves share the legacy of Smokey John's BBQ and the valuable lessons learned along the way.

Practical Insights: Gain valuable takeaways on cultivating resilience, grace, and overcoming adversity.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals during the pre-program networking session.

Brent Reaves adds, "I'm honored to share the Smokey John's story with the EMPOWER Series community. It's a testament to hard work, family, and embracing the ups and downs of life."

Don't miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and be inspired!

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, November 16th, 2024 , from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT

, from Location: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center | Building E - Senior Center Room: 2901 Pennsylvania Ave. Dallas, TX 75215

75215 Virtual Attendance: Live streamed on the EMPOWER Series YouTube Channel and Facebook Page

RSVP: Beyond the Smoke: Lessons in Resilience and Grace

Website: www.empowerseries.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/empowerseries

About EMPOWER Series:

EMPOWER Series is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in all areas of life. We offer free, accessible workshops and programs focused on financial literacy and personal development.

