EMPOWER Series Hosts FREE Estate Planning Workshop in Dallas & Virtually

Join us for a complimentary estate planning workshop in Dallas or virtually. Learn essential strategies to protect your assets, minimize taxes, and ensure a smooth transition for your loved ones. Our expert speakers will guide you through the complexities of wills, trusts, probate, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your financial future.

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMPOWER Series, Inc. is hosting a FREE estate planning workshop, "A Well Organized Life: A Legacy of Love," designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to create a comprehensive estate plan.

"Estate planning is a crucial step for everyone, regardless of wealth," says Clifton Ellis Johnson, CRPC, Founder of EMPOWER Series, Inc. "This workshop empowers you to secure your future, provide peace of mind for loved ones, and ensure a smooth transition."

Workshop Highlights:

Organize Your Personal Affairs: Learn about record organization, digital asset inventories, key contacts, and incapacity planning.

Understand the Financial Planner's Role: Discover how a financial planner helps assess goals, identify risks, and develop a personalized plan.

Gain Insights from an Attorney: Learn about essential estate documents, legal implications, tax considerations, and creating a tailored plan.

Ensure a Smooth Transition: Understand how to communicate wishes, appoint trusted individuals, and address potential challenges.

Date: Saturday, October 19th Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST (Networking & Refreshments at 10:00 AM)

Location:

In-Person: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, Building E - Senior Center Room, 2901 Pennsylvania Ave., Dallas, TX 75215

75215 Virtual: Live-streamed on EMPOWER Series YouTube and Facebook

Presenters:

Clifton Ellis Johnson , CRPC, Founder of EMPOWER Series, Inc.

, CRPC, Founder of EMPOWER Series, Inc. LeVar "LD" Thomas, JD, MPA, Founding & Managing Attorney at The Law Offices of L.D. Thomas, PLLC

Cordell Reynolds , MBA, Managing Partner at Grace Unlimited Group

Don't miss this opportunity to create a lasting legacy!

Click RSVP to register!

About EMPOWER Series, Inc.

EMPOWER Series is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through financial literacy and personal development. EMPOWER Series offers a variety of programs designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. In addition to providing free, accessible workshops on the 3rd Saturday of each month from January to November (beginning in April 2011), EMPOWER Series also offers customized programs to empower individuals and organizations. These programs equip people with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve their goals and thrive in all areas of life. With a focus on hope, inspiration, education, and community connections, EMPOWER Series is committed to making a positive impact on individuals and communities.

Website: www.empowerseries.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/empowerseries

Media Contact

Clifton Ellis Johnson, EMPOWER Series, Inc., 1 214-636-7516, [email protected], https://www.empowerseries.com/

