Empower Your School's Financial Operations with Rediker's New FINACS Student Billing Platform

This platform embodies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the administrative needs of private and independent K-12 schools. We're proud to offer a solution that not only simplifies financial processes but also enhances operational efficiency across the board. Post this

Integrated Online Payments: Accept secure online payments from parents and guardians, streamlining the collection process and improving cash flow.

AdminPlus Field Mapping: Leverage existing data from AdminPlus to eliminate manual data entry and ensure accuracy.

Intuitive Menu Navigation: Access features and functionalities with ease through a user-friendly and modern interface.

At-a-Glance Dashboard: Gain instant insights into key financial metrics with a customizable dashboard.

Single Screen View for Family and Student Info: View all relevant family and student information on a single screen, saving time and effort.

Additional Features: FINACS Student Billing also offers features such as tuition payment plans, the ability to divide tuition between families or sponsors, batch invoice creation, dual currency support, and robust chart of accounts management.

"With the introduction of FINACS Student Billing, we are setting a new standard for financial management in the education sector," says Robbin Vipond-Lauzon, President, at Rediker Software. "This platform embodies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the administrative needs of private and independent K-12 schools. We're proud to offer a solution that not only simplifies financial processes but also enhances operational efficiency across the board."

For more information about FINACS Student Billing and to request a demo, visit https://www.rediker.com/solutions/integrations-and-partnerships/student-billing.

About Rediker Software

Rediker Software has been a leader in school management software for K-12 schools for over 45 years. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Rediker Software provides schools with comprehensive solutions for student information systems, gradebook, admissions, scheduling, billing, and more, helping educators and administrators achieve operational excellence and foster educational success.

Media Contact

Amanda Biron, Rediker Software, 8002139860, [email protected], www.rediker.com

SOURCE Rediker Software