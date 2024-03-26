Empower Your School's Financial Operations with Rediker's New FINACS Student Billing Platform

Rediker Software announces the launch of FINACS Student Billing, a web-based financial management platform designed specifically for K-12 private and independent schools.
HAMPDEN, Mass. , March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rediker Software, a trusted leader in educational management solutions for over 45 years, is excited to announce the launch of FINACS Student Billing, a web-based financial management platform designed specifically for K-12 private and independent schools. This innovative solution integrates with Rediker's AdminPlus student information system, offering schools a more intuitive, efficient, and comprehensive approach to managing school billing and financial data.
FINACS Student Billing revolutionizes school financial management by providing a range of powerful features, including:
- Integrated Online Payments: Accept secure online payments from parents and guardians, streamlining the collection process and improving cash flow.
- AdminPlus Field Mapping: Leverage existing data from AdminPlus to eliminate manual data entry and ensure accuracy.
- Intuitive Menu Navigation: Access features and functionalities with ease through a user-friendly and modern interface.
- At-a-Glance Dashboard: Gain instant insights into key financial metrics with a customizable dashboard.
- Single Screen View for Family and Student Info: View all relevant family and student information on a single screen, saving time and effort.
- Additional Features: FINACS Student Billing also offers features such as tuition payment plans, the ability to divide tuition between families or sponsors, batch invoice creation, dual currency support, and robust chart of accounts management.
"With the introduction of FINACS Student Billing, we are setting a new standard for financial management in the education sector," says Robbin Vipond-Lauzon, President, at Rediker Software. "This platform embodies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the administrative needs of private and independent K-12 schools. We're proud to offer a solution that not only simplifies financial processes but also enhances operational efficiency across the board."
For more information about FINACS Student Billing and to request a demo, visit https://www.rediker.com/solutions/integrations-and-partnerships/student-billing.
About Rediker Software
Rediker Software has been a leader in school management software for K-12 schools for over 45 years. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Rediker Software provides schools with comprehensive solutions for student information systems, gradebook, admissions, scheduling, billing, and more, helping educators and administrators achieve operational excellence and foster educational success.
Media Contact
Amanda Biron, Rediker Software, 8002139860, [email protected], www.rediker.com
SOURCE Rediker Software
Share this article