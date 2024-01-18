Empower Your Team with Mastery's 2024 Arc Flash Safety Training

Mastery Training Services has released a new online training course, "Safe Electrical Work Practices and the 2024 NFPA 70E for Electrical Workers," to help employers train employees on the arc flash and electric shock hazards.

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 18th, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastery Training Services has released a new online training course, "Safe Electrical Work Practices and the 2024 NFPA 70E for Electrical Workers," to help employers train employees on the arc flash and electric shock hazards.

As the NFPA 70E standard evolves every three years, this up-to-date course is crucial for maintaining the highest safety standards for electrical workers. This course thoroughly covers the newly established methods for electrical safety compliance as outlined in the 2024 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 70E standard.

Key course topics include:

Identification and management of electrical hazards

Roles and responsibilities of a qualified person

Detailed guidelines on approach boundaries and arc flash boundaries

Comprehensive understanding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Strategies for hazard elimination and securing electrically safe work conditions.

In-depth analysis of job safety planning, risk assessments, and equipment labeling. This course helps equip electrical workers with the essential skills to establish and ensure electrically safe work conditions, underscoring the importance of safety as a top priority.

Available in both English and Spanish, with Closed Captioning, this course is accessible for $34.95 per learner on mastery.com. For employers seeking to incorporate this course into their training library or to train a larger group, tailored employer pricing is available upon request at [email protected].

Build a robust training program with Mastery Training Services' extensive online course library. Covering a wide array of topics from safety to business and leadership skills, all courses are SCORM-compliant and compatible with any Learning Management System.

Mastery Training Services' course library is crafted to serve the diverse training needs of organizations across various industries. If you're ready to empower your workforce with world-class training, click here.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

