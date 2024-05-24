Empower your training program with BLR's new LMS Admin as a Service

"Our new LMS Admin as a Service solution aims to provide organizations with the support they need to enhance their training programs without the burden of managing the technical aspects of their LMS," said Kim St. Lawrence, SR. VP of Product Post this

Key features and benefits of LMS Admin as a Service:

Flexibility and scalability to speed up LMS and training program implementation

Expertise and knowledge in effectively managing, maintaining, and optimizing the LMS

Continuous support from BLR's LMS experts, ensuring clients can adapt to system changes or updates

Cost savings compared with hiring a dedicated LMS administrator, especially for small to midsize organizations

A full range of services, including user and content management, reporting, LMS configuration, and technical support

"Our new LMS Admin as a Service solution aims to provide organizations with the support they need to enhance their training programs without the burden of managing the technical aspects of their LMS," said Kim St. Lawrence, SR. VP of Product at BLR. "We understand not every organization has the bandwidth to effectively manage an LMS. With our new LMS Admin as a Service offering, customers will benefit from continuous support in user and course management, reporting, content management, and LMS account configuration."

With the introduction of LMS Admin as a Service, TrainingToday® reaffirms its commitment to simplifying learning management for organizations. By providing dedicated support through experienced team members, BLR aims to alleviate the administrative burden associated with LMS implementation and ongoing management.

For more information on how TrainingToday's LMS Admin as a Service can benefit your TrainingToday subscription, visit https://blr.com/solutions/learning-management-system/lms-admin-as-a-service/.

BLR® is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver on strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable environment, health, and safety (EHS) and policy management tools; superior analysis of Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory updates; implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. The nation's top companies trust BLR as their compliance and education partner. To see why, visit https://www.blr.com.

