Empowered and Cerebral Collaborate to Address the Crucial Need for Expanded Access to Mental Health Care

The upcoming episode aims to raise awareness about the importance of comprehensive mental health solutions and the need for accessible platforms that empower individuals to seek the support and care they need. Post this

Cerebral has been at the forefront of revolutionizing mental health care by providing access to therapy and medication via their online platform. The episode will feature interviews delving into the challenges faced by individuals seeking mental health support and the role of education in destigmatizing mental health issues.

"We are thrilled to partner with Empowered to shine a light on the challenges many face in accessing mental health services," said Dr. David Mou, CEO of Cerebral. "Cerebral is ushering in a new era of mental health care to improve access to evidenced-based mental health support. Through this partnership, we hope to empower individuals to prioritize their mental well-being and get the care they deserve."

Filmed in December 2023, the episode will explore various aspects of mental health care, including the importance of reducing stigma, increasing awareness, and advocating for advancing access to mental health services.

About Empowered:

Empowered is an educational program hosted by Meg Ryan that explores essential topics and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of subjects.

About Cerebral:

Cerebral is on a mission to create a new era of mental health care. Cerebral's telehealth service is accessible, convenient, and affordable. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to therapists and prescribing providers—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. Members can even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). For more information, visit http://www.cerebral.com.

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered