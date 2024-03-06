Empowered Collaborates with Harlequin Floors to Illuminate the Importance of Performance Flooring Across the Arts

Empowered and Harlequin Floors are committed to empowering artists and practitioners with the knowledge and resources they need to create optimal performance environments. Post this

Harlequin Floors, recognized as a leader in the industry, brings decades of expertise and innovation to the collaboration. The episode will feature interviews with key members of the Harlequin Floors team, offering expert guidance on selecting the right flooring solutions to meet the unique requirements of various artistic disciplines.

"Harlequin is proud to have been chosen to take center stage in an upcoming episode of Empowered. As the global leader in performance flooring solutions, this recognition highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation that extends beyond dance to embrace all performance genres. With our floors gracing stages and sets worldwide, we are excited to share the Harlequin story, showcasing the company's profound impact on beloved artists, companies, and even the audience," stated Chrissy Ott Richter, Marketing Communications Director of Harlequin Floors Americas.

The episode will explore the specific considerations and technical specifications involved in choosing performance flooring for different artistic contexts. Whether it's the need for shock absorption and slip resistance in dance studios or the versatility and durability required for film and event production, the collaboration between Empowered and Harlequin Floors will provide valuable information to artists, venue owners, and industry professionals alike.

"As an organization that works within a correlated sector, we are acutely aware of how having quality performance flooring is a professional necessity," stated Valerie Maliga, Senior VP of Empowered. "Harlequin Flooring meets and exceeds every expectation that we would require for our own professional work."

Empowered and Harlequin Floors are committed to empowering artists and practitioners with the knowledge and resources they need to create optimal performance environments. By highlighting the importance of performance flooring, the collaboration aims to enhance the artistic experience and promote excellence across the arts.

About Empowered:

Empowered is an educational program hosted by Meg Ryan that explores topics relevant to the arts and entertainment industry, providing valuable insights and inspiration to viewers. With a commitment to promoting excellence and innovation, Empowered aims to empower artists and practitioners with the knowledge they need to succeed.

About Harlequin Floors:

Harlequin Floors is a leading provider of performance flooring solutions for dance, theater, events, film, and more. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Harlequin Floors is trusted by professionals worldwide for its quality, innovation, and commitment to supporting artistic expression. For more information visit: https://us.harlequinfloors.com/

Media Contact

