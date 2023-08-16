"Empowered" Educational Program and Sun West Mortgage Unite to Illuminate the AI-Driven Financing Revolution

The educational program will highlight advances in technology in the housing sector.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empowered, the renowned educational program hosted by Meg Ryan, is proud to announce its collaboration with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. ("Sun West") to produce an episode centered around the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the financing process. This episode promises to shed light on historical challenges in home financing and showcase how the Angel Ai platform is set to revolutionize the marketplace, empowering buyers like never before.

Home financing has long been riddled with complexities and inefficiencies, hindering the dreams of countless aspiring homeowners. Empowered and Sun West have come together, committed to enlightening the masses about the remarkable possibilities that Ai brings to the table.

The upcoming episode will delve into the historical challenges faced by buyers when navigating the intricacies of the financing process. From the complexities of paperwork to lengthy approval times, traditional approaches have often hindered aspiring homeowners from realizing their dreams. However, the spotlight will then shift to Sun West's advancements in the area.

Sun West is powered by Angel Ai. Angel Ai is an innovative platform that harnesses the power of Ai to streamline and transform the home financing marketplace. Absolute trust and reliability are the cornerstones of financial services. Angle Ai is built on a patent pending, cellular neural net that delivers 100% trusted answers, so much so, that Sun West stands behind Angel Ai's answers*. The platform has simplified the process, reduced approval times, and empowered buyers with personalized financing options tailored to their unique needs.

"According to a study done by the Urban Institute, a Black American is almost twice as likely to be declined for a home loan application than that of a White American. By leveraging Angel Ai, Sun West achieved its two priorities (i) reduced the loan application decline rates of minority homeowners to be almost the same as the White national average and (ii) delivered the same high-empathy and high-speed lending service that is typically reserved for only the wealthiest amongst us. Artificial Intelligence, if used properly, can bring about long overdue social equality," explained Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West and founder of Celligence International, LLC., which created Angel Ai.

Viewers will witness how Ai-driven automation and personalized financing options have turned what was once a daunting process into an accessible and streamlined journey towards homeownership.

The program will be distributed later in 2023.

About Empowered: Empowered is a leading educational program that seeks to enlighten audiences with innovative insights into various industries and emerging technologies. Hosted by the renowned actress Meg Ryan, Empowered consistently delivers engaging content that empowers individuals with knowledge to thrive in the ever-changing landscape of the modern world.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.:

Sun West is a premier mortgage company committed to providing exceptional lending solutions to homebuyers. Embracing innovation, the company is powered by Angel Ai, a state-of-the-art Ai platform, to revolutionize the home financing process and empower buyers with personalized options. To learn more about Angel Ai, visit AngelAi.com.

For licensing information, go to: http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About Celligence International, LLC.:

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest growing fin-tech and A.I. companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural-cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence A.I. is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and A.I. based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology. To learn more about Celligence International, LLC., visit Celligence.com.

*When the loan application is submitted to Sun West, Sun West will honor the guidance and decisions that Angel Ai gives during the loan origination process, provided that the information provided is complete, accurate, and the terms of the transaction, agency/GSE or regulatory guidelines, economic market conditions, and the borrower's financial and credit profile do not change from time of Angel Ai guidance.

