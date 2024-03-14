Empowered Educational Program Partners with Nemacolin to Explore the Future of Travel and Hospitality in a Post-Pandemic World

The Empowered segment featuring Nemacolin promises to be an essential and entertaining resource for professionals, entrepreneurs, travelers, and the general public alike. Post this

The segment will offer a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the industry, addressing topics such as sustainability, technology integration, and the art of delivering impeccable guest experiences.

Nemacolin's Owner and CEO, Maggie Hardy, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the resort into a world-class destination, expressed her excitement about this partnership, "It is an honor to share the Nemacolin story and introduce Empowered's audience to our Nemacolin family. Partnering with this program is a wonderful step in our journey to provide real life magic to our guests and expand our knowledge of their wants and needs in a luxury getaway and home away from home. It was a unique and memorable experience sharing this special place with such an acclaimed organization. We look forward to seeing this important segment, that we're all so passionate about, come to life."

Nemacolin resort and its more than 2,200 acres are the perfect backdrop for the enlightening story. Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of southwestern Pennsylvania, the resort is home to unparalleled natural beauty and a diverse range of stay offerings and activities for guests of all ages. This collaboration will not only showcase Nemacolin's unique location but also highlight the synergy between exceptional experiences and unforgettable destinations.

The Empowered segment featuring Nemacolin promises to be an essential and entertaining resource for professionals, entrepreneurs, travelers, and the general public alike. Viewers can anticipate a wealth of knowledge and inspiration that will provide valuable insights into the future of the travel and hospitality industry.

About Empowered: Empowered is an educational program hosted by renowned personality Meg Ryan. The show aims to empower individuals with knowledge and inspiration across various domains, offering a platform for meaningful discussions and insights.

About Nemacolin: Nemacolin is a world-class luxury resort situated in the heart of southwestern Pennsylvania. With its extraordinary offerings and a strong commitment to delivering unmatched guest experiences, Nemacolin has earned a reputation as a premier destination for travelers seeking exceptional luxury and adventure. For more information visit: nemacolin.com

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan