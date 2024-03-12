Empowered Educational Program Partners with RescueStat to Spotlight Importance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Comprehensive System Management

The partnership between Empowered and RescueStat underscores their shared commitment to education, awareness, and public safety. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with RescueStat to bring this important topic to the forefront through Empowered," said a representative of Empowered stated a Senior Member of Empowered's R&D department. "By shedding light on the vital role of Automated External Defibrillators and the importance of proper training and maintenance, we aim to empower our audience with knowledge that can help save lives in emergency situations."

The episode will delve into the various aspects of AED deployment, including training programs for laypersons and healthcare professionals, regular maintenance protocols, and adherence to regulatory requirements. By showcasing real-life examples and success stories, Empowered and RescueStat will illustrate how a well-managed AED program can make a significant difference in communities and workplaces.

"RescueStat exists to save lives and to reduce risk when unexpected critical life events occur, like Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)", said Carl Dixon, CEO of RescueStat. "We do this by combining innovative technology and expert human support to empower bystanders to respond. Our comprehensive approach has helped our partners achieve SCA survival rates of nearly 70% vs the national average of less than 10%. We are proud to share our story and our approach to dramatically increase the chances of survival."

Through engaging interviews, demonstrations, and expert commentary, the episode will provide viewers with actionable insights on how to establish and maintain effective AED programs. By highlighting best practices and dispelling common misconceptions, Empowered and RescueStat aim to empower individuals and organizations to be better prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies.

The partnership between Empowered and RescueStat underscores their shared commitment to education, awareness, and public safety. By leveraging the platform of educational programming, they seek to equip audiences with the knowledge and resources needed to make a positive impact in emergency situations.

To learn more about RescueStat and its emergency response solutions, please visit rescuestat.com

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan