Empowered Flower Girl Seeks Submissions for She's EmPOWERed Program Recognizing Outstanding Young Changemakers, Entrepreneurs and Social Impact Leaders

"We are inspired by 21st century teens and tweens who are challenging stereotypes, breaking down barriers, standing up and using their power for good." Post this

"She's EmPOWERed serves as a platform to amplify the voices of young visionaries and inspire others to make a difference," said Rasheda Kamaria Williams, youth empowerment speaker, author and founder/chief empowering officer for Empowered Flower Girl. "We are inspired by 21st century teens and tweens who are challenging stereotypes, breaking down barriers, standing up and using their power for good."

In addition to the She's EmPOWERed program, Empowered Flower Girl has facilitated youth empowerment initiatives like the Be the Impact Virtual Summit, which showcases and celebrates young people making or aspiring to make positive contributions to society as well as helps them discover their passion for community service.

She's EmPOWERed nominations are accepted year-round from those residing in the United States and Canada. Youth selected receive recognition via social media, empowering swag and an opportunity to join Empowered Flower Girl's alumni network.

Interested in being featured or know someone who should? Email [email protected] or complete the questionnaire at https://bit.ly/shesempoweredform. Parental consent is required for individuals under the age of 18. Empowered Flower Girl reserves the right to reject incomplete or irrelevant submissions. Companies interested in sponsoring swag bag items are encouraged to email us.

About Empowered Flower Girl

Empowered Flower Girl is a social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people relate to one another and themselves. From workshops that combat bullying and increase empathy to events that inspire intergenerational collaboration, Empowered Flower Girl helps youth and youth advocates discover their power and purpose. We offer programs for tweens/teens, like our signature Chica Chat workshop as well as Girl World Peace Academy – our virtual course and coaching program for adults passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of young people in their communities and schools. Visit www.empoweredflowergirl.com for more information.

Media Contact

Rasheda Williams, Empowered Flower Girl, 1 248-629-0334, [email protected], https://empoweredflowergirl.com/

SOURCE Empowered Flower Girl