Empowered For Life: How To Transform From Stressed to Empowered, Conquer Anxiety and Overcome Self-Sabotage

"Without realising many people have been conditioned to want things they actually don't want to have, they are trying to fit in the mould they are expected to from the society, their friends and family." Tweet this

He adds, "Without realising many people have been conditioned to want things they actually don't want to have, they are trying to fit in the mould they are expected to from the society, their friends and family."

The problem with that is -" it's not what they really want, which leaves them confused(they're going 'against' themselves), in self-doubt and self-sabotaging themselves because they know something is not quite right but can't figure out exactly what."

All that leads to worry, anxiety and a vicious circle seemingly impossible to get out from.

And Damir explains where the real problem lies - people were not really taught how to tackle these problems properly.

In most cases, offered solutions are only surface level, and the same problems return.

Damir explains, "When you buy a toaster, you get a user manual. But no one gave us a user manual on how to solve these problems and cut them in their roots."

He refers to the 'user manual' as a 'blueprint of how the mind works', therefore, if you know how the mind works, you can create solutions and solve problems in their core, so they seldom return.

He emphasises, "With that knowledge, you feel empowered because you have your mind working for you, not against you, and have your life in your control.

An empowered mind is like building a house - it needs a strong foundation.

And this is precisely what his 'user manual' does."

In addition to that, in his Empowered For Life program, Damir shows various must-know lessons in his user manual along with fast and practical techniques to eliminate problems and drop baggage.

Here are some of them:

The Replace Mindset Mind Makeover…

Finding Meaning: Transforming Perspectives…

Breaking Patterns: Transforming Lives…

Understanding Triggers & Power They Hold…

Overcoming Conditioning for True Freedom…

Attention vs. Love: The Truth…

Overwhelm No More: Take Control…

Anxiety Defeated: How To Kick Anxiety's Ass…

Get Rid of Fears: From Fear to Freedom…

Ending Guilt: Self-Sabotage Defeated…

How to Worry Less - Enjoy More…

Elevate Confidence: Raise Self-Worth…

And much, much more…

In his Empowered For Life program, there are 60+ training videos, and more are being added regularly.

If you'd like to know more on how to conquer anxiety and overcome self-sabotage, then follow the link and connect directly with Damir and get 14-day Free access to his Empowered For Life program.

Media Contact

Damir Butkovic, Empowered for Life, 34 680852968, [email protected], https://empoweredforlife.co/elf

SOURCE Empowered for Life