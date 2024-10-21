Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan, Collaborates with CI Azumano to Spotlight the Vital Role of Travel Management Companies (TMCs) Across Industries

"Empowered," the educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan, has teamed up with CI Azumano to create a compelling short-form episode that explores the vital role of Travel Management Companies (TMCs) in various industries. Featuring interviews with key figures, including CI Azumano's CEO, Reed Atkins, the episode highlights the impact and importance of TMCs in corporate travel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This segment aims to educate viewers on strategic travel management's significance for companies and organizations of all sizes.

Through its collaboration with CI Azumano, "Empowered" provides a platform to examine the complexities and benefits of utilizing TMCs to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business travel.