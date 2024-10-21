Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan, Collaborates with CI Azumano to Spotlight the Vital Role of Travel Management Companies (TMCs) Across Industries

"Empowered," the educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan, has teamed up with CI Azumano to create a compelling short-form episode that explores the vital role of Travel Management Companies (TMCs) in various industries. Featuring interviews with key figures, including CI Azumano's CEO, Reed Atkins, the episode highlights the impact and importance of TMCs in corporate travel.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This segment aims to educate viewers on strategic travel management's significance for companies and organizations of all sizes.
Through its collaboration with CI Azumano, "Empowered" provides a platform to examine the complexities and benefits of utilizing TMCs to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business travel.
CI Azumano, a leader in travel management services, is featured for its pivotal role in streamlining and optimizing corporate travel. Interviews with team members offer insights into the critical aspects of business travel and the advantages of partnering with a TMC.
The short-form episode will cover various facets of TMC services, including cost savings, travel policy compliance, risk management, and enhancing the overall business travel experience for employees.
About Empowered
Empowered is an educational program hosted by Meg Ryan that explores essential topics and trends across various industries. The program aims to empower viewers with knowledge and insights to navigate the challenges and opportunities in today's world.
About CI Azumano
CI Azumano is a leading Travel Management Company (TMC) that specializes in providing comprehensive travel solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, CI Azumano helps organizations optimize their travel programs and enhance the overall travel experience. For more information visit: https://www.ciazumano.com/
Media Contact
Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com
SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan
