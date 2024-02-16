"Empowered," Hosted by Meg Ryan, Collaborates with Exodus Adventure Travels

This episode will feature personal anecdotes, expert interviews, and captivating visuals showcasing Exodus Adventure Travels' commitment to immersive, educational, and responsible travel. Post this

"Empowered" aims to communicate the important and timely stories in the world today to audiences across worldwide. In this special episode, the program will explore the world of solo travel, focusing on its benefits, opportunities and unique experiences for women.

"With our extensive expertise in organizing exceptional travel experiences, we are delighted to share our insights and recommendations about solo travel, and particularly travel for women," said Laurie Hobbs of Exodus Adventure Travels. "Having helped thousands of women plan and experience amazing adventures around the globe, we have the tips, safety guidelines, and destination recommendations needed to help women embark on empowering journeys that foster self-discovery and personal independence."

This episode will feature personal anecdotes, expert interviews, and captivating visuals showcasing Exodus Adventure Travels' commitment to immersive, educational, and responsible travel. Viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into the benefits of solo travel, overcoming challenges, and discovering new horizons.

The "Empowered" segment featuring Exodus Adventure Travels will be distributed nationally this season.

About Empowered:

Empowered is an educational program hosted by renowned personality Meg Ryan. The show aims to empower individuals with knowledge and inspiration across various domains, offering a platform for meaningful discussions and insights.

About Exodus Adventure Travels:

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is the winner of the National Geographic Traveller Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active trips to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the agent wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel. It is dedicated to creating memorable and responsible adventures so travelers can book and travel with confidence.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world.

To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan