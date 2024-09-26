Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan, to Partner with the Archer School for Girls in Upcoming Episode on Education

Stay tuned for this groundbreaking episode of Empowered, which will captivate audiences with stories of determination, achievement, and the limitless potential of young women. Post this

The Archer School for Girls, situated in Los Angeles, CA, has long been regarded as a beacon of excellence in education. With a dedicated faculty and a mission to empower girls to lead lives of purpose, confidence, and empathy, Archer is a pioneer in cultivating the next generation of female leaders.

The episode will feature interviews with Archer students, faculty, and alumni who have gone on to make significant contributions to various fields, illustrating the profound impact of the school's approach to education.

Elizabeth English, Head of School at The Archer School for Girls, states, "I embrace the challenge of being a feminist institution at a time when women's rights are being eroded. Our mission of empowering young women has never been more important. Gender bias is something we must make our daughters conscious of; otherwise, they will internalize it. When I became Head of School at Archer eighteen years ago, I could not have imagined the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark reproductive rights legislation, or the rise of far-right politics, which, by its very nature, is hostile to individual freedoms and the rights of women in particular. Teaching young women to speak up, seek positions of leadership, and reject the gender bias they will invariably encounter is important work. It is work that has become more challenging as the culture in the U.S. has become more openly hostile to women, but that has only made me more committed to it."

The episode will explore not only the academic excellence at Archer but also the school's dedication to fostering resilience, leadership, and self-confidence in its students. From science and technology to the arts and social activism, Archer girls are making waves in every field imaginable.

Empowered aims to inspire viewers of all ages to advocate for female empowerment and to recognize the essential role of education in this pursuit. The episode featuring the Archer School for Girls promises to be a landmark moment in the series, showcasing the school's commitment to equipping young women with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to take on the world.

Stay tuned for this groundbreaking episode of Empowered, which will captivate audiences with stories of determination, achievement, and the limitless potential of young women.

About Empowered: Empowered is a dynamic television series hosted by Meg Ryan. Each episode features compelling stories, insightful interviews, and thought-provoking discussions with the intention of educating audiences across the nation.

