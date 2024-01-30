Empowered Joins Forces with Fana Jewelry to Explore Ethical Sourcing in the Diamond Industry

The upcoming episode of Empowered will explore how Fana, a leading name in the industry, is championing ethical practices and setting new standards for responsible diamond mining. Post this

Fana Jewelry has been at the forefront of promoting ethical practices in diamond sourcing. The episode will feature insights from key representatives at Fana Jewelry, providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable practices in the diamond industry, and furthering social and educational initiatives in communities touched by the diamond industry.

"At FANA we feel a responsibility to both the jewelry industry and the environment to help create a future where manufacturing fine jewelry is not at conflict with long term sustainability for the planet, stated Bobby Jain, the CEO and Owner at FANA. "Through quarterly on-site visits, we are very thorough in our audit process with our select suppliers. Fana is continuously pushing toward a zero-carbon footprint with regular upgrades to new and more environmentally friendly equipment. We are also taking part in initiatives to help preserve nature and reduce industrial waste generated in jewelry manufacturing. 97% of products used in our processes are recyclable and we continue to work towards 100%."

The filming in January 2024 featured interviews that explore various aspects of ethical diamond sourcing, including the challenges faced by the industry, the positive impact of responsible practices, and the shared goals of companies like Fana Jewelry in fostering a more sustainable and ethical diamond market.

About Empowered:

Empowered is an educational program hosted by Meg Ryan that explores essential topics and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of subjects.

About Fana Jewelry:

Fana Jewelry is a distinguished name in the diamond industry, known for its commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible practices. With a focus on sustainability, Fana Jewelry strives to set new standards for the industry and contribute to a more conscientious and ethical diamond market

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan