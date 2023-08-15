"Empowered" Program Joins Forces with GIGAFLIGHT to Unveil Revolutionary Aerospace Educational Content

The educational program will highlight the industry in a special episode...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Empowered", the educational program hosted by the iconic Meg Ryan, is excited to announce a content partnership with GIGAFLIGHT, a leading name in the aerospace industry. This collaboration aims to create effective and entertaining educational content that delves into the latest advances and innovations within the aerospace sector, highlighting key personnel from GIGAFLIGHT's talented team. As a provider of technology and componentry to carriers of all sizes, GIGAFLIGHT's consistency and stellar service record made them a perfect organization with whom to partner.

The aerospace industry has long been a beacon of human ingenuity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in exploration and technology. "Empowered" and GIGAFLIGHT share a common vision of inspiring the next generation of aerospace enthusiasts and industry innovators by providing insights into this fascinating field.

Through the short-form documentary, viewers will explore the forefront of aerospace technology, research, and development, and the teams that are required to allow these critical industries to operate effectively.

"The discovery process with Empowered has been great," stated Ben Hackett, President and CEO of GIGAFLIGHT. "It's allowed us to take a step back and look at the broad picture to gain insight into who we are and what exactly we're about. We're very excited to bring this story to life and to educate the audience about the exciting world of aerospace interconnectivity."

The documentary will feature in-depth interviews with key personnel from GIGAFLIGHT. Viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-evolving aerospace industry and the impact it has on various sectors, including technology, transportation, and space exploration.

"Our partnership with GIGAFLIGHT offers a unique outlet to enlighten diverse audiences through education", said Senior Producer Marcy Knight. "By leveraging their expertise in the aerospace industry, we enable viewers to gain genuine insight into the industry's technological advancements and explore its vast potential."

"Empowered" and GIGAFLIGHT's collaborative effort signifies a commitment to education, innovation, and inspiring the next generation of aerospace professionals. The program's production is slated to begin soon. For more information, please visit the official website of "Empowered" at http://www.empoweredprogram.com.

About "Empowered": "Empowered" is a renowned educational program hosted by the esteemed Meg Ryan. The show aims to empower audiences by showcasing inspiring stories of innovation, technology, and leadership in various industries.

About GIGAFLIGHT: GIGAFLIGHT is a global provider of form, fit and function electronic cables, connectors and assemblies for use in demanding applications including avionics, defense, marine and motor sport. GIGAFLIGHT is continually developing new and bespoke cable products to promote interchangeability, reduce lead times and create cost savings for customers. For more information visit: https://www.gigaflightinc.com/

