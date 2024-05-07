Empowered Teams Up with Audubon House and Tropical Gardens in Key West, Florida to Showcase Historic Property in Educational Segment

The upcoming episode will feature unique destinations...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empowered, the esteemed educational program hosted by acclaimed actress Meg Ryan, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens for a beautiful new segment that will highlight the rich history of the property. Filming in early May, the segment will feature interviews from the Audubon House team and showcase how the property serves as an exceptional venue for events, while also delving into its unique heritage dating back to the 1850s, providing viewers with a captivating glimpse into the area's culture and allure.
As Empowered continues its mission to provide viewers with enriching educational content, the collaboration with Audubon House and Tropical Gardens offers a unique opportunity to explore the historical significance and cultural heritage of this iconic property. Through engaging interviews and immersive storytelling, the segment aims to shed light on the property's storied past dating back to the mid-19th century, when Captain John Huling Geiger built the property
Today, the meticulously restored home and lush tropical gardens serves as an exceptional venue for weddings and events, noted as one of the premiere spaces in the area. With the distinct historical flair and an innately "Key West" feel, the location is a perfect location that helps create lasting memories, and is nationally recognized.
During the segment, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the Audubon House team as they share insights into both the property's history and why it serves as an excellent venue today.
The in-coming president of AHTG, Randi Wolfson Adamo, stated, "as a fourth-generation family member of the nonprofit foundation that oversees the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, I have had the distinct privilege not only to learn about the history and culture of life in Key West, Florida in the mid-1800's but to share with others the many stories of people who lived there. My connection to the AHTG ties me to family as well as to the important perspective of historical context. Today, we provide a stunning venue highlighted by our tropical garden so others can create everlasting memories. We could not be prouder of what the AHTG team has accomplished."
Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the segment featuring Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, hosted by Meg Ryan. Join us as we embark on a journey through time to explore the fascinating history and the current venue operations of this iconic Key West landmark.
About Empowered: Empowered is an educational program hosted by acclaimed actress Meg Ryan, dedicated to providing viewers with enriching content that inspires, informs, and enlightens. Through engaging storytelling and thought-provoking discussions, Empowered explores a wide range of topics, from history and culture to science and innovation.
About Audubon House and Tropical Gardens: Audubon House and Tropical Gardens is a historic property located in Key West, Florida, offering visitors a glimpse into the island's rich history and natural beauty. Built in the 1850s, the meticulously restored home and lush tropical gardens showcase the region's unique flora, fauna, and historical artifacts, providing visitors with an immersive experience that celebrates Key West's cultural heritage.
