Empowered Teams Up with BLACE to Explore how the Real Estate and Event Space Industries Have Evolved

Hosted by the acclaimed actress Meg Ryan, this episode promises to shed light on the evolution that is occurring within multi-use spaces alongside the real estate sector's profound flexibility, all while delving into the lasting impact of connectivity in a post-pandemic world. Tweet this

"The purpose of BLACE is to generate opportunities for people and companies to create and connect in a more innovative and modern way. In short, BLACE re-imagines how people gather," says Founder & CEO Robin Fisher. "We are merging the real estate and hospitality industries while repurposing vacant properties, thereby expanding our inventory of world-class venues to benefit our clients and partners. This allows our ecosystem of customers, venues, and vendors to unleash their creativity and better serve their event & activation objectives." The educational segment is set to be released later in 2023. The partnership between Empowered and BLACE aims to inspire individuals and businesses to recognize the power of connectivity in shaping a brighter future. "Human existence finds its foundation in connection," states a representative at Empowered. "Through our collaboration with BLACE it becomes evident that nurturing significant connections isn't merely an option, but an imperative for constructing a strong and enduring community."

About Empowered: Empowered is a leading platform dedicated to meaningful conversations, inspiration, and personal growth. Through a variety of media formats, Empowered explores topics that resonate with individuals seeking to make a positive impact in their lives and communities.

About BLACE

BLACE is a space and vendor online platform for booking premier event & production spaces and vendors in New York and Los Angeles. Founded in 2018 by Robin Fisher, an accomplished commercial real estate professional with 20 years of experience, BLACE's mission is to streamline the event planning process by providing a comprehensive platform where anyone can discover, secure, and manage their booking for both space and vendors. The platform offers a variety of premier venues and trusted vendors, from catering and entertainment, to round out a successful event or large-scale production. From corporate events to brand activations, world-class conferences, and film/tv productions, BLACE is a leading resource for planners and producers. For more information, visit the BLACE website at blace.com.

