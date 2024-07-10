Empowered Teams Up with Phoenix East Aviation to Spotlight the Growing Demand for Pilots and Aviation Specialists

This new episode will focus on the increasing need for pilots and aviation specialists and emphasize the importance of quality training in supporting airlines and offering lucrative careers for those inspired by flight. Post this

Phoenix East Aviation, a leading flight training academy, has been providing nationally accredited, top-tier training services for aspiring pilots and aviation specialists for over fifty years. The segment will feature key members of the PEA team, who will share their expertise on the industry, the growing demand for skilled professionals, and the comprehensive training programs offered at PEA that prepare students for successful careers in aviation.

"We value our reputation in the industry for the professional pilot training we provide," stated Kristoffer Johnson, CEO & President of Phoenix East Aviation. "With our modern aircraft and innovative ground school programs, we can provide our students with the skills required for a successful entrance into a lucrative career in aviation. Through our airline relationships, students enjoy access to airline recruiters and the opportunity to flow directly to the airlines."

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

The Growing Demand for Pilots and Aviation Specialists: Exploring the current and future needs of the aviation industry and the career opportunities available. Quality Training Programs: Highlighting the nationally accredited training services provided by PEA and the comprehensive approach to preparing students for the industry. Career Opportunities and Benefits: Discussing the lucrative and rewarding career paths in aviation and how individuals can pursue their passion for flight.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this informative episode. Join Empowered and the Phoenix East Aviation team as they explore the dynamic world of aviation and the critical role of quality training in shaping the future of the industry.

About Empowered:

Empowered is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Meg Ryan, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Phoenix East Aviation:

Phoenix East Aviation (PEA) is a premier flight training academy with three locations across the state of Florida. With a commitment to providing high-quality, nationally accredited training programs, PEA prepares aspiring pilots and aviation specialists for successful careers in the aviation industry.

