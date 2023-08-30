Empowered with Meg Ryan Partners with StudentUniverse to Produce Educational Episode: "Beyond the Classroom"

Set for production later in 2023, this episode is poised to become an invaluable resource for students and educators alike. Tweet this

This collaboration comes at a time when young individuals are seeking more holistic and experiential forms of education. "Beyond the Classroom" will serve as a testament to the belief that travel can significantly contribute to a student's personal growth, enhancing their cultural sensitivity and global awareness. Through engaging storytelling and firsthand accounts, the episode will explore various aspects of student travel, from studying abroad to volunteering in different communities.

"Travel is a transformative experience that has a profound impact on one's understanding of art, history, language and culture. StudentUniverse has always advocated for young people to see the world and has remained dedicated to making travel experiences more accessible for all," said Sam Willan, Vice President, Marketing at StudentUniverse. "We believe the experiences one goes through while traveling are invaluable. Empowered provides the perfect platform to help advance the conversation of learning beyond the classroom, inspiring the next generation of travelers to get out and explore all the world has to offer."

StudentUniverse's commitment to making travel accessible and affordable for students aligns seamlessly with the goals of Empowered. From forging lifelong friendships to gaining a deeper understanding of global issues, "Beyond the Classroom" will underscore the pivotal role travel plays in shaping well-rounded individuals.

For more information about StudentUniverse, please visit https://www.studentuniverse.com

About Empowered with Meg Ryan: Empowered with Meg Ryan is a renowned platform that offers educational content aimed at inspiring and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. With a focus on personal growth, career development, and lifelong learning, the platform has garnered a dedicated following of learners eager to enhance their lives through knowledge.

About StudentUniverse: StudentUniverse is a leading travel booking service dedicated to making global exploration more accessible for students. By offering exclusive discounts and deals, StudentUniverse enables young travelers to embark on journeys that broaden their horizons and contribute to their personal and academic growth.

