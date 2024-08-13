Empowered with Meg Ryan Partners with SWINGRIP, Inc. for New Segment on Golf Innovation

The segment aims to educate viewers on the transformative power of adaptive golf equipment and the importance of inclusivity in sports. Post this

The episode will delve into several key aspects:

Challenges Faced by Aging Golfers: An exploration of the physical limitations that come with aging and how they affect one's ability to play golf.

Innovative Solutions from SWINGRIP, Inc.: A detailed look at the adaptive devices developed by SWINGRIP, Inc. and how they enable golfers to maintain their performance and enjoyment of the game.

Inspiration from Lori Sarginson: Personal stories and insights from Lori Sarginson on the importance of adaptive devices in helping golfers continue to play despite physical challenges.

The Future of Golf Innovation: Insights into how ongoing advancements in golf equipment technology are making the sport more inclusive and accessible.

"I designed SWINGRIP, to allow me to play golf again, as no other options were available on the market. My glove raised many an eyebrow on the course, and I did my best to hide its use. Thankfully I met a group of amazing women at Golf Around, a women's league, who accepted me, glove and all. As the owner of SWINGRIP, a female-owned and operated company, my goal is to normalize adaptive tools for athletes of all abilities, to eliminate stigmas as barriers to participation in the sport," said Lori Sarginson, Creator of SWINGRIP.

The segment aims to educate viewers on the transformative power of adaptive golf equipment and the importance of inclusivity in sports. It will highlight how SWINGRIP, Inc.'s innovative solutions are helping golfers of all abilities to play more consistently and enjoy the game for longer.

About Empowered:

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an educational television series dedicated to exploring key topics and stories that inspire and educate viewers. Hosted by Meg Ryan, the program covers a diverse range of subjects, bringing expert insights and personal narratives to the forefront to inform and motivate audiences.

About SWINGRIP, Inc.:

SWINGRIP, Inc. is a leading innovator in golf equipment, dedicated to developing adaptive devices that enable golfers of all ages and abilities to play longer and more consistently. With a focus on inclusivity and performance, SWINGRIP, Inc. is committed to making the game of golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone. For more information visit: https://swingrip.ca/

