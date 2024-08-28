Empowered with Meg Ryan Partners with Willamette Technical Fabricators for a New Episode Showcasing the Synergy of Manufacturing and Environmental Stewardship

Viewers will gain insight into the engineering and craftsmanship that goes into creating these vital structures, as well as the broader impact they have on the environment and energy landscape. Post this

In addition to their contributions to the alternative energy sector, Willamette Technical Fabricators is equally dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. The segment will showcase the company's efforts to recruit and retain talent from underrepresented communities, creating a workforce that is as diverse as it is skilled. This commitment to diversity not only strengthens the company but also serves as a model for others in the industry, proving that an inclusive approach can lead to both social and economic benefits.

Through interviews with key members of the Willamette Technical Fabricators team, the episode will offer viewers an inside look at how the company is successfully blending technical expertise with a strong sense of environmental and social responsibility. The story aims to inspire a new generation of workers to take pride in their professions and to see the manufacturing industry as a vital component of a sustainable future.

Alicia Chapman, Owner and CEO of Willamette Technical Fabrications, stated, "we are excited to partner with Empowered and hope that viewers will gain a new appreciation for the renewable energy manufacturing world. We have to radically rethink how we address the climate crisis and what the workforce of the future is going to look like. Big change is going to require big change!"

The episode is expected to film later in 2024, providing audiences with a compelling narrative that highlights the importance of innovative manufacturing practices and the positive impact they can have on both the environment and society.

"Empowered" is an educational television series hosted by Meg Ryan, dedicated to exploring stories that inspire and uplift. The program covers a wide range of topics, emphasizing integrity, quality, and creativity through innovative storytelling that educates audiences about the important issues and advancements shaping our world.

Willamette Technical Fabricators is a leading manufacturer of alternative energy components, specializing in the production of hydropower dam gates, offshore wind turbine platforms, and other critical infrastructure. Committed to environmental stewardship and diversity, Willamette Technical Fabricators strives to create a sustainable future through innovative solutions and a dedicated workforce that represents the communities it serves.

