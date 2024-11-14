Empowered with Meg Ryan Teams Up with HelpMeSee to Highlight Solutions for Global Cataract Blindness Crisis in New Episode

Through this collaboration, Empowered and HelpMeSee seek to inspire action and innovation, encouraging viewers to support solutions that make quality eye care more equitable and reduce preventable blindness worldwide. Post this

The episode highlights:

Socioeconomic Impact of Cataract Blindness: An exploration of how cataract blindness disproportionately affects low-income populations and women, limiting their ability to work and contribute to their communities.

Advancements in Simulaton-based Surgical Training: A close look at how the innovative HelpMeSee simulation-based training technology is training healthcare providers, making it possible to deliver high-quality surgical care to previously underserved areas.

Promoting Equitable Access to Healthcare: Insight into how accessible and affordable eye care can help alleviate global blindness rates and contribute to socioeconomic development.

Through this collaboration, Empowered and HelpMeSee seek to inspire action and innovation, encouraging viewers to support solutions that make quality eye care more equitable and reduce preventable blindness worldwide. The episode will be distributed once completed and will be available nationwide.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan:

Empowered is an educational series hosted by Meg Ryan that dives deep into topics that impact viewers' lives. Each episode features discussions with experts and changemakers on issues from financial literacy to public health, aiming to inform and empower audiences.

About HelpMeSee:

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information visit: https://helpmesee.org/

