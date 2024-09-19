Empowered with Meg Ryan to Feature Houston Recovery Center in New Segment on Addiction and Pathways to Recovery

The episode aims to inspire viewers with stories of resilience and offer practical insights into the support networks available for those struggling with addiction. Post this

The Houston Recovery Center is recognized for its unique approach of identifying active addiction in the community, offering 24/7 sobering care for public intoxication and addiction recovery management, a program that encompass treatment, stabilization, and eighteen months of community support. The center's commitment to addressing addiction through integrated, person-centered care ensures that individuals are not only treated for their addiction but are also supported in rebuilding their lives through case management, peer support and community resources.

"Beginning more than ten years ago, our Sobering Center's jail diversion program has received over 54,000 admissions, reducing public intoxication admitted into the jail by 98%. We learned that a segment of our client population had frequent admissions into our center, and it was possible to reach those even with harmful substance use, complex health issues, and multiple social challenges," said Leonard Kincaid, CEO. "We also learned that recovery is a journey of discovery and that the real work begins post-treatment when the individual is no longer engaged with the treatment care team and is faced with decisions about how they use their time 24/7. Our service model is designed to help those individuals navigate this vulnerable period. With care, compassion, and access to long-term support, recovery is possible. Integrated services and our unique continuum of care approach are making a difference, saving lives, and impacting the welfare of our entire community."

The segment will explore the critical components of recovery, from initial intervention to ongoing support, and will feature interviews with Houston Recovery Center staff and individuals who have successfully navigated their own recovery journeys. The episode aims to inspire viewers with stories of resilience and offer practical insights into the support networks available for those struggling with addiction.

Set to air later in 2024, this powerful segment will shine a light on addiction as a public health issue while showcasing the transformative work of the Houston Recovery Center.

Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, is an educational television series dedicated to bringing audiences cutting-edge stories that inspire change and broaden awareness on a variety of important issues. The program prides itself on delivering high-quality, impactful content through innovative storytelling.

The Houston Recovery Center is a leading sobering and addiction recovery facility committed to providing comprehensive, integrated care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Through their continuum of care approach, they offer tailored recovery services that help individuals find the path to lasting recovery and rebuild their lives. For more information, visit https://houstonrecoverycenter.org/.

