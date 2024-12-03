Empowered with Meg Ryan to Highlight Innovative, Sustainable Water Solutions with Upcoming Feature on Cadiz Inc.

Cadiz Inc. will serve as a prime example, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and their leadership in implementing cutting-edge water management strategies. Post this

The segment on Empowered with Meg Ryan, which is filming this month, will explore the critical role women leaders play in developing sustainable water solutions and delivering on the human right to water. Cadiz Inc. will serve as a prime example, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and their leadership in implementing cutting-edge water management strategies. The segment will feature individuals from the Cadiz team that will shed light on the industry and their goals as an organization.

Viewers will gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities surrounding water security in the southwestern U.S. They will also be introduced to the inspiring stories of women who are leading the charge in creating a more sustainable future for our water resources.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered is an award-winning educational program hosted by actress Meg Ryan. The program tackles critical social issues using powerful storytelling to inform and inspire viewers. Each segment unveils the soul of a cause, delving into the stories of the people who are making a difference. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.

About Cadiz Inc.

Cadiz is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access. For more information, please visit https://www.cadizinc.com.

Media Contact

