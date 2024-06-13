Empowered with Meg Ryan to Partner with Pinehurst Coin Exchange, Inc. (Pinehurst Coins) for Special Episode on Precious Metals

By featuring Pinehurst Coins, Empowered aims to shed light on the enduring value of precious metals while celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship. Post this

CEO Vince Wade, a leader in the precious metals industry, will share his personal journey, detailing how he founded Pinehurst Coins and grew it into a respected name in the market. Viewers will gain insight into the challenges and triumphs he encountered along the way, providing a real-life example of entrepreneurial spirit and resilience.

Key highlights of the episode will include:

The Value of Precious Metals: An exploration of why precious metals are considered a stable investment, their role in the global economy, and their historical importance.

Vince Wade's Journey: A personal narrative from Vince Wade, illustrating his path from humble beginnings to becoming the CEO of a leading numismatics and precious metals company.

The American Dream: Showcasing Pinehurst Coins as a beacon of what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance, inspiring young viewers to chase their own aspirations.

Educational Insights: Providing valuable information for potential investors and those interested in the precious metals market.

"Pinehurst Coins is privileged to join Empowered with Meg Ryan to share our journey to industry leadership alongside such a respected voice. Together, we will champion the American Dream, reminding everyone that with hard work and dedication, success is attainable." - Vince Wade, CEO, Pinehurst Coins

The episode promises to be both informative and inspirational, offering a unique blend of educational content and personal storytelling.

About Empowered: Empowered with Meg Ryan is an educational television series dedicated to exploring key topics and stories that inspire and educate viewers. Hosted by Meg Ryan, the program covers a diverse range of subjects, bringing expert insights and personal narratives to the forefront to inform and motivate audiences.

About Pinehurst Coins: Pinehurst Coins is a leading name in the precious metals industry, offering a wide range of coins and bullion. Founded by CEO Vince Wade, the company prides itself on providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, helping clients make informed investment decisions in the precious metals market.

