Empowering Adult Learners: Innovative Research by Hossler, Ph.D, Schulthies, Ph.D, and myFootpath

myFootpath has released a new whitepaper uncovering what successful institutions do differently to support adult, online students. Led by Don Hossler, Ph.D., Luke Schultheis, Ph.D. and JT Allen, the research offers data-driven insights to improve retention and graduation rates.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFootpath, a leading higher education service provider for over 20 years, has released a timely whitepaper exploring what successful institutions do differently to support online, adult learners. The study was led by renowned higher education researcher Don Hossler, Ph.D., with co-researchers Luke Schultheis, Ph.D. and JT Allen, and is one of the first to spotlight institutional strategies that directly improve student outcomes in online programs.

As more working adults pursue degrees online, institutions are under increasing pressure to provide meaningful support, and to boost completion rates. The study examines how colleges and universities with strong online outcomes are meeting the moment with intentional, data-driven approaches.

"Online learning is a critical part of the future of higher education, but adult learners face unique challenges that demand tailored solutions," said Don Hossler, Ph.D., the study's lead researcher. "This research fills an important gap by highlighting how strategic, cross-functional practices can improve persistence and graduation rates for this growing student population."

The whitepaper draws on interviews with leaders at dozens of institutions that met three criteria: offering at least 10 fully online academic programs, maintaining an undergraduate retention rate of 70% or higher, and having fewer than one-third of students enrolled online. Key findings reveal that the most successful institutions:

Set clear enrollment goals for both new and continuing adult learners, and rigorously track and share data across departments

Provide seamless, concierge-style student services, especially during onboarding and across the student lifecycle

Offer creative financing solutions that help adult students afford and persist through their programs

"This research highlights higher education success stories and gives institutions practical suggestions to create smarter, more connected systems of support," said JT Allen, Founder and CEO of myFootpath and co-author of the study.

This research arrives at a critical time. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 40% of graduate students and 20% of undergraduates at four-year institutions were primarily enrolled in online courses as of 2021, yet many adult online learners face steep challenges. As institutions grapple with shifting enrollment trends and equity gaps, this research offers insight into how targeted support can improve completion and economic mobility for millions of learners.

Why This Research Matters

The motivation behind the study was grounded in myFootpath's daily work with institutions and adult learners. Many students reengaged through myFootpath return via online programs, and helping them succeed is a core part of the mission. As colleges look for ways to stretch limited resources and strengthen online pathways, this research offers strategic insight and supports ongoing efforts to better serve adult students.

About myFootpath

myFootpath provides marketing, enrollment, and retention services to college and university clients. With a focus on and a passion for adult students looking to complete their degrees, myFootpath has tackled every aspect of the student enrollment funnel. By prioritizing rigorous data analysis, myFootpath extracts invaluable insights to guide the allocation of effort within institutions. This strategic approach ensures targeted and impactful interventions, maximizing enrollment outcomes, and bolstering overall student success. To date, myFootpath has collectively reached, encouraged, and helped enroll over 28,000 adult students in partnership with higher education clients.

About the Researchers

Don Hossler, Ph.D. is a nationally recognized scholar in higher education policy and enrollment management. He is Provost and Sonneborn Professor Emeritus, School of Education, at Indiana University Bloomington.

Luke Schultheis, Ph.D. is a higher education consultant and senior enrollment and student affairs leader with decades of experience supporting institutional strategy, student success, and enrollment initiatives.

JT Allen is the Founder and CEO of myFootpath. For over 20 years, he has led efforts to reengage adult learners and develop innovative pathways for degree completion in partnership with colleges and universities nationwide.

