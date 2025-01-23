Empowering Businesses in the Age of AI: Tablecloth Launches AI Governance Toolkit and Workshops

"Our new AI governance offerings are designed to meet organizations wherever they are on their AI journey," says Nelli Garton, PhD, CEO of Tablecloth. "Whether businesses need independent tools or guided support, we provide the resources to address AI's complexities with confidence and clarity." Post this

The AI Governance Toolkit: A Practical, Independent Solution

The AI Governance Toolkit is an all-in-one resource for organizations ready to tackle AI governance on their own terms. Tailored to businesses of all sizes, it includes:

Comprehensive Risk Assessment Tools: Proactively identify and address AI-related risks.

Sample Policies: Streamline the development of governance policies that align with best practices.

Customizable Frameworks: Adapt the toolkit's templates and strategies to suit organizational needs.

Designed for flexibility, the Toolkit empowers businesses to build AI governance frameworks that align with their operational goals while remaining compliant with industry standards.

AI Governance Workshops: Collaborative Strategy Development

For organizations seeking hands-on guidance, the AI Governance Workshops offer a facilitated approach to creating a robust AI governance plan. These workshops bring together key stakeholders to:

Craft a Tailored Governance Policy: Build a practical, actionable strategy for managing AI risks.

Navigate Ethical, Social, and Legal Considerations: Explore industry-specific challenges in depth.

Achieve Leadership Alignment: Ensure a unified vision for AI oversight across the organization.

"Our new AI governance offerings are designed to meet organizations wherever they are on their AI journey," says Nelli Garton, PhD, CEO of Tablecloth. "Whether businesses need independent tools or guided support, we provide the resources to address AI's complexities with confidence and clarity."

Availability and Contact

Both the AI Governance Toolkit and Workshops are now available to businesses worldwide. To learn more, explore the offerings, or schedule a consultation, visit contact.tablecloth.io/ai-governance or contact Hailey Brue at [email protected].

About Tablecloth

Tablecloth is a leader in governance, sustainability, and impact solutions, helping organizations navigate complex challenges and drive measurable success. In addition to its AI governance offerings, Tablecloth provides a comprehensive sustainability and impact measurement and management platform that empowers clients to understand, manage, and improve their performance with real-time data, customizable tools, and expert insights. With a focus on ethical and responsible business practices, Tablecloth helps organizations navigate change and drive measurable success.

Media Contact

Hailey Brue, Tablecloth, 1 6197966345, [email protected], about.tablecloth.io

LinkedIn

SOURCE Tablecloth