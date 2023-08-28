Empowering Dreams, Brightening Futures: Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter Launches Campaign to Support Children's Education

Education is the cornerstone of empowerment. The Uganda Chapter's heart-centered efforts perfectly align with our organization's values. By investing in these children's education, we are building a foundation for stronger, more resilient communities.- Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt Tweet this

Rebecca Nakiwanuka, President of the Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter, emphasized the campaign's potential to transform lives. "In our neighboring villages, there are countless bright young minds, eager to learn and positively impact their communities. By providing them with essential resources, we not only open doors to education but also instill hope and self-belief that can shape their futures," she remarked.

Each school uniform, an essential aspect of a child's education, costs approximately $50. The campaign aspires to secure supporters who resonate with this cause, individuals and organizations alike, to ensure that children have access to these necessities. The Uganda Chapter has even created a program to make it so the women of the village will learn how to craft the uniforms to make them more financially accessible for families.

With a distinguished track record of creating positive societal change, the Women of Global Change, a registered USA non-profit has garnered five Presidential Service Awards for their remarkable work on both national and international levels. Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change, voiced her endorsement of the Uganda Chapter's mission, affirming, "Education is the cornerstone of empowerment. The Uganda Chapter's heart-centered efforts perfectly align with our organization's values. By investing in these children's education, we are building a foundation for stronger, more resilient communities."

The Uganda Chapter envisions garnering support from influential figures, like Ugandan artist and humanitarian Eddy Kenzo, who is known for his dedication to enhancing educational accessibility and opportunities for the Ugandan youth. The chapter hopes to unite with Eddy Kenzo and others who share the vision of creating a brighter future through education.

The "Empowering Dreams, Brightening Futures" campaign aspires to heighten awareness and secure contributions from individuals, organizations, and corporate partners, all united to advance children's education. These donations will directly facilitate children's access to education, creating a profound and lasting impact on their lives.

To learn more about the campaign, contribute, or participate, please visit https://womenofglobalchange.com/uganda/

