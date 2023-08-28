Empowering Dreams, Brightening Futures: Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter Launches Campaign to Support Children's Education

The Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter has launched the "Empowering Dreams, Brightening Futures" campaign, aimed at raising funds to provide school uniforms, tuition, books, and essential resources for underprivileged children's education in Uganda. Led by President Rebecca Nakiwanuka and endorsed by Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the campaign seeks to transform lives by opening doors to education, fostering hope, and aligning with the organization's commitment to positive societal change.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter is excited to announce the launch of their "Empowering Dreams, Brightening Futures" campaign, dedicated to providing essential support for underprivileged children's education in Uganda. The campaign aims to raise funds to provide school uniforms, tuition, books, and other vital supplies that will enable children to receive a quality education and unlock their potential.
At the heart of this initiative is the story of many Ugandan children who begin their day at 5 AM, engaging in household chores before embarking on a challenging journey to school. Despite the obstacles the children face, their unwavering dedication to their education mirrors the aspirations of children before them who have become engineers, technology specialists, doctors, and skilled professionals. They know that there is hope to better their communities and future.
Rebecca Nakiwanuka, President of the Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter, emphasized the campaign's potential to transform lives. "In our neighboring villages, there are countless bright young minds, eager to learn and positively impact their communities. By providing them with essential resources, we not only open doors to education but also instill hope and self-belief that can shape their futures," she remarked.
Each school uniform, an essential aspect of a child's education, costs approximately $50. The campaign aspires to secure supporters who resonate with this cause, individuals and organizations alike, to ensure that children have access to these necessities. The Uganda Chapter has even created a program to make it so the women of the village will learn how to craft the uniforms to make them more financially accessible for families.
With a distinguished track record of creating positive societal change, the Women of Global Change, a registered USA non-profit has garnered five Presidential Service Awards for their remarkable work on both national and international levels. Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change, voiced her endorsement of the Uganda Chapter's mission, affirming, "Education is the cornerstone of empowerment. The Uganda Chapter's heart-centered efforts perfectly align with our organization's values. By investing in these children's education, we are building a foundation for stronger, more resilient communities."
The Uganda Chapter envisions garnering support from influential figures, like Ugandan artist and humanitarian Eddy Kenzo, who is known for his dedication to enhancing educational accessibility and opportunities for the Ugandan youth. The chapter hopes to unite with Eddy Kenzo and others who share the vision of creating a brighter future through education.
The "Empowering Dreams, Brightening Futures" campaign aspires to heighten awareness and secure contributions from individuals, organizations, and corporate partners, all united to advance children's education. These donations will directly facilitate children's access to education, creating a profound and lasting impact on their lives.
To learn more about the campaign, contribute, or participate, please visit https://womenofglobalchange.com/uganda/
