Empowering Frontline Employees With Real-Time Feedback Is the Future of CX

The Frontline Suite contains:

"Around Me" - a map view of all clients showing feedback by sentiment (promoter, detractor, passives, and non-responses) based on geolocation. This is critical to ensure proper route planning for in-the-field salespeople who want to upsell happy customers and 'save' unhappy customers.

"Gaugie AI" - functionality that helps the frontline staff with suggested expert follow-up answers for customers based on their feedback. This ensures quality follow-up standards are met and saves busy frontline staff hundreds of hours per year!

Expert education resources with built-in best practice benchmarking and playbooks so frontline staff can start using feedback to upsell happy customers and 'save' unhappy customers today.

The Frontline Suite is available as an add-on to the CustomerGauge B2B SaaS software and will be particularly relevant to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies with large field sales teams or similar use cases.

"I'm really excited about the release of the first-of-its-kind Frontline Suite!" says Adam Dorrell, CEO and Co-Founder of CustomerGauge. "For the first time ever, frontline sales reps can plan their daily routes based on NPS and customer revenue. And with assisted AI responses, we're helping them cut their customer follow-up times in half!"

Critically, top CPG brands are taking steps to ensure deeper connections with their customers than ever before. CustomerGauge's research shows CPG leaders are now collecting feedback from B2B customers in an 'always-on' fashion. This feedback is then sent to their frontline sales teams in real-time to triage issues or upsell happy customers.

This method of 'closing the loop' on customer feedback pays big dividends in overall satisfaction. According to the research, 61% of CPG leaders close the loop with all 'detractors' or unhappy customers within 48 hours.

The new CustomerGauge Frontline Suite is purpose-built to help B2B and CPG sales teams follow up on customer feedback faster and take a more intelligent approach to outreach and site visits.

About CustomerGauge

CustomerGauge is widely recognized as the leading Voice of the Customer (VoC) software for B2B and Consumer Packaged Goods, trusted by top CPG brands like Heineken, Anheuser Busch, AB InBev, Coca-Cola, JustEat Takeaway.com, and more.

The CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution helps CPG companies collect customer feedback in real-time from their B2B value chain and send this feedback immediately to their front-line sales teams to triage issues or upsell happy customers.

