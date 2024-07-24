Empowering Future Innovators: Kuma Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge STEAM Lab in Georgetown South

Kuma Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art computer lab in Georgetown South, Manassas, VA, aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering underserved youth with essential STEAM skills. This initiative follows the successful establishment of a similar lab in Pune, India, and affirms Kuma Foundation's commitment to creating a more equitable and prosperous future through technology education.
MANASSAS, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kuma Foundation, a non-profit organization built on the principle that all kids deserve a chance at a high-tech future, is proud to announce the launch of the next Kuma Lab in Georgetown South, a community in Manassas, Virginia. Launching on August 21, 2024, the lab will include a state-of-the-art computer lab, a computer teacher, and digital literacy and STEAM curriculum.
The Manassas facility will be the first Kuma Lab in Virginia, following the overwhelming success of a similarly designed educational space created in June 2023 for underserved youths in Pune, India. "We couldn't be more excited to build upon the success of the Pune Kuma Lab and establish another lab in Virginia. It's easy for many of us to take technology and our access to it for granted, but it truly is a necessity to connect in the modern world and compete in the modern economy," says Kuma Foundation Founder and Board Chairman, Ray Kimble.
Community Manager, Meg Carroll, says that "Georgetown South is incredibly thankful that the Kuma Foundation selected our community as the site for this computer lab. Our kids need this lab to bring technology to them when they're not at school. They need it to help bring them to grade level. During the school day, our adult residents will be able to access computers for everyday needs, language learning, and computer skill enhancement. No resident of our 4,500 will be left out of the opportunity to access computers thanks to the Kuma Foundation."
The foundation strives to empower the community with the opening of the next lab in Georgetown South. Ultimately, bridging the digital divide in Virginia and across the globe is not just a matter of equal access to technology; it is a pathway towards creating a more equitable and prosperous future. Witnessing the profound impact technology has on students, we are reminded of the urgency to continue our efforts in narrowing the digital divide, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.
Although STEAM careers are among the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs out there, there are significant gender, racial, and socioeconomic gaps in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. As we move into an ever more technological future, we must ensure that all students are prepared to thrive in the future workforce. At the Kuma Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that all students—regardless of gender, race, or zip code—have access to essential STEAM skills. Our programs are designed to empower kids with the tools they'll need to succeed in the 21st century, bringing STEAM education and career development opportunities to low-income and underrepresented kids in America and beyond. Visit https://www.kumacares.org/ to learn more.
