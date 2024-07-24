Empowering Future Innovators: Kuma Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge STEAM Lab in Georgetown South

The Manassas facility will be the first Kuma Lab in Virginia, following the overwhelming success of a similarly designed educational space created in June 2023 for underserved youths in Pune, India. Post this

Community Manager, Meg Carroll, says that "Georgetown South is incredibly thankful that the Kuma Foundation selected our community as the site for this computer lab. Our kids need this lab to bring technology to them when they're not at school. They need it to help bring them to grade level. During the school day, our adult residents will be able to access computers for everyday needs, language learning, and computer skill enhancement. No resident of our 4,500 will be left out of the opportunity to access computers thanks to the Kuma Foundation."

The foundation strives to empower the community with the opening of the next lab in Georgetown South. Ultimately, bridging the digital divide in Virginia and across the globe is not just a matter of equal access to technology; it is a pathway towards creating a more equitable and prosperous future. Witnessing the profound impact technology has on students, we are reminded of the urgency to continue our efforts in narrowing the digital divide, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

Although STEAM careers are among the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs out there, there are significant gender, racial, and socioeconomic gaps in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. As we move into an ever more technological future, we must ensure that all students are prepared to thrive in the future workforce. At the Kuma Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that all students—regardless of gender, race, or zip code—have access to essential STEAM skills. Our programs are designed to empower kids with the tools they'll need to succeed in the 21st century, bringing STEAM education and career development opportunities to low-income and underrepresented kids in America and beyond. Visit https://www.kumacares.org/ to learn more.

