Empowering Futures: HACE Launches $100,000 Fundraising Campaign to Support Current and Future Students and Leaders

Roberto Valdez, midwest director for Policy at Hispanic Federation and a recent graduate of the Hombres de HACE Leadership Program, reflects on how HACE has shaped his career trajectory. "Receiving the MacArthur Scholarship allowed me to participate in the Hombres de HACE program, where I connected with fellow Latino professionals eager to strengthen their leadership skills," Valdez shared. "The insights and resources I gained have been invaluable as I prepare for my next career move."

Daiana Quiroga-Nevarez, assistant director of Academic Affairs Initiatives and a proud graduate of the Mujeres de HACE Leadership Program, shared, "Completing the program alongside powerhouse women gave me invaluable insights into negotiation, personal branding, and financial planning." With personalized coaching, Daiana enhanced her leadership skills and now empowers others as an educator and first-generation advocate.

Yoslin Amaya Hernandez, student advocacy coordinator for Generation Hub and a recipient of a HACE scholarship and a graduate of the University of Maryland, emphasizes the importance of education and mentorship. "This scholarship empowers me to uplift voices that need to be heard," Hernandez stated. "Together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable future for all."

HACE is committed to fostering personal and professional growth through its range of programs, including the ALZA Advanced Latino Leadership Program, El Futuro for high school students, and the Mujeres de HACE initiative, which empowers Latina professionals. Each program is designed to address the unique challenges faced by Latino/a/x/e individuals and others from underrepresented backgrounds, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to excel.

"HACE's mission is about more than scholarships; it's about creating a community where students and professionals can thrive," said HACE President and CEO Patricia Mota. "Now more than ever, as funding for DEI initiatives is threatened and voices are silenced, we invite everyone to join us in this campaign to help break down barriers and foster a new generation of leaders. Your support can make a difference."

As the campaign runs until December 31, the community is encouraged to contribute to this vital cause. Donations can be made on the official Juntos Avanzamos campaign page. Every dollar raised will directly support scholarships and leadership programs that pave the way for future leaders.

Join HACE in its mission to elevate diverse professionals and help shape a more equitable future. Donate today to make a lasting impact at: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/hispanic-alliance-for-career-enhancement/juntos-avanzamos-elevating-scholarships-and-leadership

About HACE:

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace, helping them succeed at every career stage. With over 101,000 members nationwide, HACE collaborates with employers to foster diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

