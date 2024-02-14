Empowering Healthcare Evolution: Health Data Movers Joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program for Advanced Data Management Solutions

Health Data Movers is implementing a partner program for advanced data management solutions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Data Movers, a healthcare technology services firm recognized as "Best in KLAS," is thrilled to announce its participation in the ServiceNow Partner Program. This membership represents a significant milestone in Health Data Movers' vision to be healthcare's most respected technology services firm.

With ServiceNow, Health Data Movers will leverage its healthcare technology and data management expertise to become the trusted partner in ServiceNow solutions. The collaboration between Health Data Movers and ServiceNow demonstrates a commitment to providing healthcare providers with comprehensive, industry-specific solutions.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with ServiceNow and eagerly anticipate the positive outcomes this partnership will bring," said Tyler Smith, CEO of Health Data Movers. "Health Data Movers has been an integral systems integrator in the EHR and ERP space. With this partnership and the array of service management (ITSM) and business process automation tools from ServiceNow, HDM, and ServiceNow, we will combine our deep understanding of healthcare operations and better empower patients and providers by unleashing the full potential of healthcare data and technology."

Health Data Movers will focus on integrating ServiceNow products seamlessly into Health Data Movers' service lines (Data Management, Integration, Project Management, and Clinical & Business Applications).

About Health Data Movers:

Health Data Movers' mission is to empower patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. As a trusted partner to healthcare organizations, biotechnology companies, and digital health enterprises, Health Data Movers' teams execute projects across four core service lines: Data Management, Integration, Project Management, and Clinical & Business Applications. Learn more about Health Data Movers at HealthDataMovers.com.

